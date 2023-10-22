These Sweet Photos of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Romance Will Have You Saying "I Like It"

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Attend Met Gala Afterparty

Can you keep up with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?

The supermodel and the Grammy winner, who first sparked romance rumors in early 2023, have become seemingly inseparable over the last year. And their high profile appearances together—including front row fashion week outings—only continue to make headlines.

In fact, the duo recently put their love on display in an adorable Gucci campaign, which focused on their jet-set lifestyles.

And although Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, appear to be growing more comfortable with sharing images of their relationship with the world, they're not quite ready to discuss the more private details of their romance with fans.

Why? As the "I Like It" singer (born Benito Martínez Ocasio) recently explained to Vanity Fair, "They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know."

"I'm not really interested in clarifying anything," he added, "because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."