We Can’t Keep These Pics of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz’s Night Out to Ourselves

Watch : Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

No better way to fill a blank space in your calendar than a night out with the squad.

That's exactly what Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz and Keleigh Sperry Teller did when they enjoyed a gorgeous girls night out Oct. 19, with the group of friends stepping out for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

For the occasion, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a white embroidered sheer top and blue jeans, while the Only Murders in the Building actress chose a black long-sleeve T-shirt also paired with jeans. As for Zoë, she slipped into a black jacket and black trousers and Keleigh opted for a white jacket and black T-shirt underneath.

For BFFs Taylor and Selena, it's been a jam-packed year, in which the two understandably can't get enough of each other, as their night out in Los Angeles comes a little more than one month after the two showed each other endless support while at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

And right before that, in August, the "Single Soon" singer attended one of Taylor's Eras tour concerts in Los Angeles with her 10-year-old sister Gracie.