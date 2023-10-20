Billie Eilish Addresses Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Speculation

Billie Eilish is happier than ever to set the record straight.
Amid rumors that the "What Was I Made For" singer had found love with Los Angeles based tattoo artist David Enth following her split from Jesse Rutherford, she swiftly clarified her current relationship status.
"I'm so dead literally couldn't be more single right now," Billie shared to her Oct. 19 Instagram Story, adding alongside skull emojis, "LMFAO what the hell is all this?"
And while the 21-year-old put the new romance rumor to bed, the Grammy winner did recently debut some bold new ink on her back.
During an Oct. 18 Instagram photo dump, Billie shared an image in which she's lying down on a bed at a tattoo parlor, showing off brand new ink that looks to be a wood grain pattern running along her spine. In a subsequent snap, the healed tattoo can also be seen peeking out from under her shirt as she snuggles with her dog Shark on the couch.
The back ink joins a number of tattoos the singer has already gotten, including a neck tattoo debuted in September, the word "Eilish" tatted across her chest after sweeping the 2020 Grammys, a large dragon on her right thigh and fairies on her left hand.
Billie and Jesse, 31, split in May after less than a year of dating. As for where they stand now, Billie's made it clear there is nothing but love between her and the Neighbourhood musician. In fact, she showed her support at his mixtape release in August.
That same day, during an Instagram Story Q&A she gave a firm "NO SIRRRRRRR," to whether she's dating someone and later gave Jesse a shoutout.
Of her and her ex, she maintained that they are, "very very good friends," and called him her "homie forever."