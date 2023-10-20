Billie Eilish Addresses Her Relationship Status Amid Dating Speculation

Watch : Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Split After Less Than a Year

Billie Eilish is happier than ever to set the record straight.

Amid rumors that the "What Was I Made For" singer had found love with Los Angeles based tattoo artist David Enth following her split from Jesse Rutherford, she swiftly clarified her current relationship status.

"I'm so dead literally couldn't be more single right now," Billie shared to her Oct. 19 Instagram Story, adding alongside skull emojis, "LMFAO what the hell is all this?"

And while the 21-year-old put the new romance rumor to bed, the Grammy winner did recently debut some bold new ink on her back.

During an Oct. 18 Instagram photo dump, Billie shared an image in which she's lying down on a bed at a tattoo parlor, showing off brand new ink that looks to be a wood grain pattern running along her spine. In a subsequent snap, the healed tattoo can also be seen peeking out from under her shirt as she snuggles with her dog Shark on the couch.