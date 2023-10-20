How Brooklyn Beckham Really Feels About Haters Who Criticize His Cooking Videos

Brooklyn Beckham recently got candid on the many hate comments he gets on the cooking videos he shares to social media.

Watch: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham "Can't Wait" to Have Kids With Nicola Peltz Beckham

When it comes to his haters, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham knows there are, quite literally, bigger fish to fry. 

Despite the fact that trolls frequently find their way to the comment section of the 24-year-old's cooking videos, he doesn't let the critical messages bother him. 

"To be honest, I'm used to the hate," Brooklyn told Insider in an interview published Oct. 19. "It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me." 

And while he acknowledged "he's "not a professional at all, I'm just starting out," David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son isn't going to let the criticism stop him doing something he enjoys. 

"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down," he explained. "I'm doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it's not going to bother me—I'm just going to keep doing my thing." 

And while he's credited his dad's love for cooking as an inspiration, it was the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that led Brooklyn into the kitchen with more regularity. 

"Ever since the start of quarantine, I've done it every single day, and it's the one thing I've found that takes my mind off of anything I'm thinking about," he told Variety in Aug. 2022. "I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans."

So for now, Brooklyn will keep cooking, despite what the haters say. After all, with superstar parents in David and Victoria, Brooklyn is used to his life in the spotlight.

But much like shaking off his culinary critics, he and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham don't let external comments factor into their private relationship. 

"We always have each other's back, no matter what. At the end of the day we're best friends and we wouldn't have it any other way," the couple, who wed in April 2022, told Vogue Hong Kong in Sept. 2022. "We don't think about our relationship as being in the spotlight we just think about us as being in a relationship."

And to see some of Brooklyn's sweetest moments with Nicola and his whole family, keep reading. 

