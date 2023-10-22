How Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Other Stars Earned a Spot on Taylor Swift's Squad

Watch : Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

Meet the new new romantics.

If there's one thing that's never going to go out of style for Taylor Swift, it's assembling a squad of celeb friends whose combined star power could rival the guest list at the Oscars. While the superstar's inner circle is filled with longtime best friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Selena Gomez, Swift has welcomed some new faces into the crew amid her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. (Hi, Mama and Papa Kelce!) It's nice to have a friend...to attend football games with you, which is exactly what the "Bad Blood" singer has been doing with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback and Kelce's BFF Patrick Mahomes.

But the pair have also taken their burgeoning friendship off the field, with Brittany joining a girls' night out that included Sophie Turner, who has grown even closer with the Grammy winner since her split from Joe Jonas—yes, Swift's ex-boyfriend—last month.

And she's not the only recently single celeb to hang with Swift as Hugh Jackman joined in on the football fun when the squad enjoyed a headline-making hang at the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.