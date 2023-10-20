Ohio Woman, 23, Sentenced to 15 Years to Life in Prison For Stabbing Mom Over College Suspension

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Sydney Powell will spend no less than 15 years in prison for the murder of her mom Brenda Powell.

One week after a jury found the 23-year-old guilty of murder, assault and tampering with evidence, Sydney was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing death, NBC News has confirmed.

In March of that year, Sydney—who had been a student at the University of Mount Union—was suspended from the Ohio school for poor grades, according to prosecutors via NBC News, and flew into a rage when her mom found out. On March 3, Sydney, then 19, hit Brenda, 50, with an iron skillet before stabbing her nearly 30 times in the neck.

Prosecutors stated Brenda was, in fact, on the phone with school officials when the ambush unfolded and that they, in turn, called authorities after they heard screams from the other end of the call.

"The phone cut off at some point after, I would say, somewhere in the neighborhood of six or seven of those thudding, those sort of thud sounds," Associate Dean of Students Michelle Gaffney previously testified, per the outlet, "and the screaming had continued."