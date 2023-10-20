Watch Bad Bunny Give a Cheeky Nod to Kendall Jenner in Saturday Night Live Promo

Watch : Is Bad Bunny's Latest Song About Kendall Jenner?

Live from New York, it's Bad Bunny.

As he prepares to pull double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live, the Grammy winner starred in a video to promote the upcoming episode that featured a nod to Kendall Jenner.

The clip shared to TikTok Oct. 19 shows Bad Bunny appearing alongside SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. But as he introduces himself and she begins to ask a question, they're interrupted by a mosquito. The "Moscow Mule" artist steps in and squashes the insect—with the video being captioned "be careful."

Of course, the promo was a reference to a video Bad Bunny shared to his Instagram Stories in August in which he and Kendall appeared to be out on a hike and he told her, "Mami, be careful" before warning her about the mosquitos.

The social media video is just one of the many times the musician and The Kardashians star have been spotted together since they first sparked romance rumors in February. Over the past eight months, fans have seen them attend Milan Fashion Week, a Lakers game and a Met Gala after-party together. However, Kendall and Bad Bunny appear to enjoy chill outings too, such as grabbing a bite to eat, going horseback riding or vacationing with friends.