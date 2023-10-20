Pink Postpones Additional Concert Dates Amid Battle With Respiratory Infection

Watch : Pink Stunned After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her During Performance

Pink isn't willing to say "so what" to her health.

The singer took to social media to share she will be postponing the Vancouver leg of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour in order to maintain her physical wellbeing.

"I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection," she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram Oct. 19, "and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday. Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows."

The 44-year-old continued, "I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love. xoxo Pink."

The announcement comes only days after Pink announced she would be postponing her two shows in Tacoma, Wash., due to an urgent family health matter.