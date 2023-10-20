Maluma Reveals He’s Expecting His First Baby With Girlfriend Susana Gomez in New Music Video

Watch : Maluma Reacts To His Viral Thirst Traps

Maluma is celebrating a new chapter in his life.

The Grammy winner revealed he and girlfriend Susana Gomez are expecting their first baby together with footage included in his new music video for his single, "Procura." Maluma, 29, debuted the heartwarming video for his song during his Oct. 19 concert in Washington, D.C.

The four-minute video features an inside look at the couple's romance, including various clips of them together over time, which culminates with glimpses at their pregnancy journey. Maluma and Susana are also seen celebrating their little one's upcoming arrival at a sex reveal party, where they both wear matching necklaces that spell out the name "Paris."

At the end, hues of smoke reveal that the pair are expecting a baby girl.

Ahead of his new chapter as a soon-to-be dad, the singer previously opened up about his desire to start a family someday. In fact, his outlook served as the inspiration for his 2020 ballad, "ADMV," an abbreviation for "Amor De Mi Vida."