Influencer Nelly Toledo Shares Leather Weather Favorites From Amazon

We interviewed Nelly Toledo because we think you'll like her picks. Nelly is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Meet Nelly Toledo! Fashionista and Miami native, Nelly's content is all about midsize, curvy girl style. When she's not sharing GRWM videos you can find her strolling Disneyland, in trendsetting fashion, of course. Nelly is a Miami local so when we asked her what she's excited for this fall, she lit up with excitement about leather weather. "I'm from Miami, so I don't get to wear them year round. Whenever the temperature drops just a little bit, I bring out my leather jackets."

Living in a warmer climate doesn't stop her from making the most out of her favorite fall trend. "I take advantage of those cool breezy days. I'll even wear them to the grocery store. I'll throw on my leather jacket, boots, whatever I can find."

Nellly's style is fun, flirty, classy. She'll also throw in a little edge. You can say she's got it all. Whether your weather permits or, like Nelly, you take advantage of those cooler days, we found Amazon picks for every climate. Shop Nelly's leather weather jackets and more below!