Influencer Nelly Toledo Shares Leather Weather Favorites From Amazon

Meet Nelly Toledo! Fashionista and Miami native, Nelly's content is all about midsize, curvy girl style. When she's not sharing GRWM videos you can find her strolling Disneyland, in trendsetting fashion, of course. Nelly is a Miami local so when we asked her what she's excited for this fall, she lit up with excitement about leather weather. "I'm from Miami, so I don't get to wear them year round. Whenever the temperature drops just a little bit, I bring out my leather jackets."
Living in a warmer climate doesn't stop her from making the most out of her favorite fall trend. "I take advantage of those cool breezy days. I'll even wear them to the grocery store. I'll throw on my leather jacket, boots, whatever I can find."
Nellly's style is fun, flirty, classy. She'll also throw in a little edge. You can say she's got it all. Whether your weather permits or, like Nelly, you take advantage of those cooler days, we found Amazon picks for every climate. Shop Nelly's leather weather jackets and more below!
The Drop Women's Vegan Leather Long Shirt Jacket
Nelly's Miami heat calls for something a little lighter than a moto jacket. She suggests this faux leather T-shirt to wear over a bodysuit to get the look. This style comes in three different colors and sizes XXS-5XL.
The Drop Women's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Her next recommendation is this stylish moto jacket for those extra cool days. This style comes in four different colors and sizes XXS-5XL.
Floerns Women's Drawstring High Waisted Faux Leather Pants
Not your average leather pants. These cropped tapered faux leather pants give a sexy, but casual, look for a night out.
Luvamia Faux Leather Shorts
These casual faux leather shorts match the long t-shirt Nelly mentioned before. Don't mind is we add to cart.
Qianxizhan High Waisted Faux Leather Shorts
Take a fashion note from Nelly and add some edge. These high waisted drawstring shorts come in eight colors and run from size XS-XXL
The Drop Women's Addison Bag
This Addison bag from The Drop is the cutest going out bag. It's just the right size to hold your lipstick, phone, wallet while hitting downtown with the girls. There's a color for everyone, 17 to be exact.
Faux Leather Skirt
This faux leather pencil skirt is perfect for the holiday season coming up. Surely a staple for your leather weather collection.
Women's Faux Leather Mini Skater Skirt
This faux leather skater skirt adds a little flare to what can sometimes be a stiff material. This brand offers 15 different color options ranging from XS-5XL
