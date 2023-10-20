Erin Foster Accuses Chad Michael Murray of Cheating on Her With Sophia Bush

Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Erin Foster doesn't want to be anything other than honest.

The O.C. alum got candid on her past dating life, alleging that ex Chad Michael Murray cheated on her with One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush during their romance, which lasted from 2001 to 2002.

"You actually dated a lot of celebs," Sara Foster told sister Erin on a recent episode of The World's First Podcast while reading a news article about their former flames, per Entertainment Tonight.

"In it, it said, 'And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush,'" Sara said. "By the way though, DeuxMoi's not—they don't lie. I mean, and that is what happened."

To which Erin, 41, agreed. "I mean, yeah," she said. "He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way."

The Barley Famous star alleged the affair happened while she was living with Chad, adding sarcastically, "Pretty cool."

Chad, 42, went on to tie the knot with Sophia in 2005, though they separated just five months later.