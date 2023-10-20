Britney Spears Admits to Cheating on Justin Timberlake With Wade Robson

Britney Spears confirmed the longtime rumor claiming she cheated on Justin Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson, saying that the two did kiss in her new memoir The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears is owning up to her past infidelity.

In her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, the "Stronger" singer addressed the longstanding rumor that she cheated on Justin Timberlake during their early aughts romance. Though she confirmed that she did kiss choreographer Wade Robson, who worked with Timberlake and *NSYNC during their 2000 No Strings Attached Tour, Britney contended it was a reaction to rumors of her then-boyfriend's own unfaithfulness, according to the New York Times, who obtained a copy of the book.

"We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar," the pop star wrote in an excerpt published by The Sun on Oct. 18. "We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."

However, Spears, 41, asserted that she had been loyal to Timberlake, 42, for years "with that one exception," sharing the two were able to move past her tryst with Robson, 41, and stay together until 2002.

The book also details her past relationship with Timberlake, including how she got an abortion after conceiving a baby their baby.

"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," she alleged in a passage published by People. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

As for their breakup? Spears wrote that Timberlake initiated it over text, according to NYT, leaving her "devastated."

L. Cohen/WireImage; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Out on Oct. 24, The Woman in Me recounts Spears' personal struggles during her rise to fame, as well as the 13-year conservatorship she was placed under in 2008 following a 5150 psychiatric hold

E! News has reached out to reps for Robson and for Timberlake, who has yet to publicly address the claims in Spears' memoir. However, he issued an apology to the "Toxic" artist, as well as to his former Super Bowl collaborator Janet Jackson, for his "ignorance" in 2021.

Recently, a source told E! News that Timberlake is paying no mind to the buzz surrounding Spears' book. "Justin has been working on music," the insider shared, "and loving what he's been making."

For a timeline of Spears and Timberlake's romance, keep reading.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Good Jeans

Spears and Timberlake dated between 1999 and 2002.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Pre-Grammys Party

The two attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2002.

James Devaney/WireImage
Planet Hollywood Date

They hosted a Super Bowl fundraiser at the Planet Hollywood restaurant in Times Square in NYC in 2002.

D. Kambouris/WireImage
Album Release Party

Timberlake joined Spears at the release party for her album Britney in 2001.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Crossroads Premiere

The following year, he was her plus one at the premiere of her movie.

KMazur/WireImage
Shootin' Hoops

Spears was along for the ride when N*SYNC participated at a celebrity basketball game. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2000 MTV VMAs

All eyes were on them at music's biggest night.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
M-I-C-K-E-Y...

A very young Spears and Timberlake appeared with All New Mickey Mouse Club co-stars such as Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

