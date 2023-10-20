Britney Spears Admits to Cheating on Justin Timberlake With Wade Robson

Watch : Britney Spears Had An Abortion With Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is owning up to her past infidelity.

In her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, the "Stronger" singer addressed the longstanding rumor that she cheated on Justin Timberlake during their early aughts romance. Though she confirmed that she did kiss choreographer Wade Robson, who worked with Timberlake and *NSYNC during their 2000 No Strings Attached Tour, Britney contended it was a reaction to rumors of her then-boyfriend's own unfaithfulness, according to the New York Times, who obtained a copy of the book.

"We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar," the pop star wrote in an excerpt published by The Sun on Oct. 18. "We danced and danced. I made out with him that night."

However, Spears, 41, asserted that she had been loyal to Timberlake, 42, for years "with that one exception," sharing the two were able to move past her tryst with Robson, 41, and stay together until 2002.

The book also details her past relationship with Timberlake, including how she got an abortion after conceiving a baby their baby.