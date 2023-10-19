How The Golden Bachelor’s Joan Vassos Feels About “Reliving” Her Sudden Exit

Watch : Did Matt James' Mom Get a Rose on The Golden Bachelor?

Joan Vassos is allowing herself to feel every emotion—even the not-so-golden.

The Golden Bachelor contestant put her grandchildren first by self-eliminating on the ABC dating show's Oct. 12 episode after her daughter gave birth. But now, she's getting emotional on her decision to give up her second chance at love with Gerry Turner.

The 60-year-old recently shared an Instagram video of herself in bed with a box of tissues, lip syncing to the audio, "I had a little cry earlier and I had a big cry last night, but I'm not crying now and I think for that, I'm doing so well."

As Joan wrote in the Oct. 17 clip, "When someone asks me what it was like to be on The Golden Bachelor."

While she said she has "all the feels" after watching the episode, Joan is looking forward to her golden future. She added in the caption, "Here's to whatever comes next."

Another video on Instagram showed how the private school administrator is officially closing the rosy chapter, as she unpacked her suitcase from the mansion and wrote, "Reliving my golden moments one last time."