Roomba Flash Deal: Save $500 on the Wireless iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Empty Vacuum

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Reviews

A shopper said, "Let me just cut to it. You need this. It's awesome. My small dog isn't crazy about it yet so I just start it from my phone when we walk out the door together. Let me say it's pretty nice to go out shopping or visiting and come home and the house looks all fresh. I've even caught myself saying thank you and blowing a kiss in the devises direction."

Another reviewed, "Our floors have never been cleaner. Call it Sally Sue and she is very persistent to go places. Was concerned when we put up our real tree but cleans all way around the tree, even close to wall and over the skirt and does not get tangled up. Goes under chairs, over rugs, hardwood floors, Does not get lost and returns home no problem. Starts exactly on time. Good investment."

"Easy to program. A real work horse with very little maintenance required. I would definitely recommend this product," a shopper reviewed.

A QVC shopper explained, "I was always a little hesitant about a robotic vacuum. Concerned that it wouldn't clean as good as my Dyson. With two cats it's important to keep the floors clean. This system came up on QVC and at a great price so I decided why not try. It's been over a month now. I named it Johnny. It's intelligent. It's accurate. It cleans incredibly. It vacuums the main living areas every mon, wed and Friday and the bedrooms on tues, thurs and sat. I'm not kidding you when I say it feels as if I have a maid. My floors are always clean. My rugs and carpets are always fluffed."

Someone else reviewed, "It was easy to set up on phone app. It finishes the job without getting stuck. It is quieter also. I love it!"

A shopper wrote, "I love this little robot! Very easy to set up, it mapped my home then vacuumed the entire home. I especially love that it empties its bin without help from me. I'm on a daily schedule!"

