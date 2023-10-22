Fab Morvan Reveals His Only Regret 33 Years After Milli Vanilli's Shocking Lip-Syncing Scandal

Watch : 7 MOST MEMORABLE Music Moments of 2022

Girl, you know the truth about Milli Vanilli. Or do you?

"I thought this story was two guys conned everybody, they're talentless frauds," director Luke Korem, whose new documentary Milli Vanilli unpacks how Fabrice "Fab" Morvan and Rob Pilatus ended up at the center of one of the biggest music scandals of all time, told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview.

But then Korem watched a video on YouTube of Morvan sharing his story at The Moth in New York, and was struck by how calmly the artist spoke about what happened.

"I could tell he had a peace in his life that I was surprised by," the filmmaker said. Then, when Morvan started to sing and "he has this beautiful voice," he realized he didn't know much about Milli Vanilli at all.

"Nobody was interested in the behind-the-story of what happened," said Morvan, recalling how he and Pilatus had to face the music after their producer told the world it wasn't their voices on the duo's platinum-selling debut album, Girl You Know It's True. "It was [all about] Rob and Fab, latching onto them, they're the guilty ones! For a long time, we carried a burden of everything."