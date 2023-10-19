Exclusive

How Justin Timberlake Is Feeling Amid Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations

Ahead of the release of Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, a source exclusively shared with E! News how her ex Justin Timberlake is feeling amid the renewed attention on their former romance.

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 19, 2023 10:25 PMTags
MusicBreakupsBritney SpearsJustin TimberlakeBooksCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears Had An Abortion With Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is in sync with his family ahead of the release of ex Britney Spears' explosive memoir.

With less than a week until The Woman in Me hits bookshelves, a source told E! News that the *NSYNC singer isn't paying any mind to the renewed public attention on his former romance with the pop star, who detailed their early aughts relationship in her new tell-all.

"Justin has been working on music," the insider shared, "and loving what he's been making."

In fact, the source said Justin is "feeling great," adding that the 42-year-old and his wife Jessica Biel, 41, are "also so busy" with their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

The "Cry Me a River" singer first met Britney, now 41, while working on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s. The two began dating in 1999—just as both of their careers took off—but called it quits in 2002 amid speculation of infidelity.

In her upcoming book, which has been excerpted online, Britney accused Justin of cheating during their relationship. Though the other woman involved was not identified by name, Britney did describe the person as "another celebrity," according to TMZ.

photos
Britney Spears Through the Years

Furthermore, E! News learned that the memoir also contains details about the "Toxic" singer seeking an abortion after conceiving a baby with Justin during their relationship.

"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," she alleged in an excerpt published by People Oct. 17. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

E! News has reached out to reps for Justin, who has yet to publicly address the claims in Britney's memoir. However, he previously issued an apology to her, as well as to Janet Jackson, for his "ignorance."

"I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote on Instagram in 2021, amid criticism over his handling of his relationship with Britney and his controversial Super Bowl halftime show with Janet. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

The former boybander continued at the time, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartedly want to be part of and grow from."

Justin added, "I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better." 

 

Trending Stories

1

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

2

Ali Krieger Hints At Ashlyn Harris Infidelity With Beyoncé Reference

3

Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith Romance "Sloppy Public Experiment"

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

In recent years, Britney has made several social media posts reflecting back on her time with Justin, even praising his musical talent in a 2020 Instagram post.

"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago..... but hey the man is a genius!" she captioned a video of herself dancing to one of his tracks. "Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"

In January, she shared a throwback photo of the former couple wearing matching basketball jerseys. "The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together," she wrote on her Story. "It is what it is!!!"

For a complete timeline of Britney and Justin's relationship, keep reading. 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Good Jeans

Spears and Timberlake dated between 1999 and 2002.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Pre-Grammys Party

The two attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2002.

James Devaney/WireImage
Planet Hollywood Date

They hosted a Super Bowl fundraiser at the Planet Hollywood restaurant in Times Square in NYC in 2002.

D. Kambouris/WireImage
Album Release Party

Timberlake joined Spears at the release party for her album Britney in 2001.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Crossroads Premiere

The following year, he was her plus one at the premiere of her movie.

KMazur/WireImage
Shootin' Hoops

Spears was along for the ride when N*SYNC participated at a celebrity basketball game. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2000 MTV VMAs

All eyes were on them at music's biggest night.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
M-I-C-K-E-Y...

A very young Spears and Timberlake appeared with All New Mickey Mouse Club co-stars such as Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

2

Ali Krieger Hints At Ashlyn Harris Infidelity With Beyoncé Reference

3

Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith Romance "Sloppy Public Experiment"

4

Gwen Stefani’s Kids Are All Grown Up on Red Carpet With Blake Shelton

5
Exclusive

How Justin Timberlake Is Feeling Ahead of Britney Spears' Book Release