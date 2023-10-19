How Justin Timberlake Is Feeling Amid Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations

Watch : Britney Spears Had An Abortion With Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is in sync with his family ahead of the release of ex Britney Spears' explosive memoir.

With less than a week until The Woman in Me hits bookshelves, a source told E! News that the *NSYNC singer isn't paying any mind to the renewed public attention on his former romance with the pop star, who detailed their early aughts relationship in her new tell-all.

"Justin has been working on music," the insider shared, "and loving what he's been making."

In fact, the source said Justin is "feeling great," adding that the 42-year-old and his wife Jessica Biel, 41, are "also so busy" with their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.

The "Cry Me a River" singer first met Britney, now 41, while working on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s. The two began dating in 1999—just as both of their careers took off—but called it quits in 2002 amid speculation of infidelity.

In her upcoming book, which has been excerpted online, Britney accused Justin of cheating during their relationship. Though the other woman involved was not identified by name, Britney did describe the person as "another celebrity," according to TMZ.