How Justin Timberlake Is Feeling Amid Britney Spears' Memoir Revelations

Justin Timberlake is in sync with his family ahead of the release of ex Britney Spears' explosive memoir.
With less than a week until The Woman in Me hits bookshelves, a source told E! News that the *NSYNC singer isn't paying any mind to the renewed public attention on his former romance with the pop star, who detailed their early aughts relationship in her new tell-all.
"Justin has been working on music," the insider shared, "and loving what he's been making."
In fact, the source said Justin is "feeling great," adding that the 42-year-old and his wife Jessica Biel, 41, are "also so busy" with their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2.
The "Cry Me a River" singer first met Britney, now 41, while working on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s. The two began dating in 1999—just as both of their careers took off—but called it quits in 2002 amid speculation of infidelity.
In her upcoming book, which has been excerpted online, Britney accused Justin of cheating during their relationship. Though the other woman involved was not identified by name, Britney did describe the person as "another celebrity," according to TMZ.
Furthermore, E! News learned that the memoir also contains details about the "Toxic" singer seeking an abortion after conceiving a baby with Justin during their relationship.
"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy," she alleged in an excerpt published by People Oct. 17. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
E! News has reached out to reps for Justin, who has yet to publicly address the claims in Britney's memoir. However, he previously issued an apology to her, as well as to Janet Jackson, for his "ignorance."
"I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote on Instagram in 2021, amid criticism over his handling of his relationship with Britney and his controversial Super Bowl halftime show with Janet. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
The former boybander continued at the time, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartedly want to be part of and grow from."
Justin added, "I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."
In recent years, Britney has made several social media posts reflecting back on her time with Justin, even praising his musical talent in a 2020 Instagram post.
"PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago..... but hey the man is a genius!" she captioned a video of herself dancing to one of his tracks. "Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!"
In January, she shared a throwback photo of the former couple wearing matching basketball jerseys. "The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together," she wrote on her Story. "It is what it is!!!"
