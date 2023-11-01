A Bunch of Celebs Dressed Like Barbie and Ken For Halloween 2023 and, Yes, it Was Fantastic

Stars like Kelsea Ballerini and JWoww proved life in plastic is fantastic in their Barbie-inspired costumes for Halloween 2023.

By Meaghan Kirby Nov 01, 2023 5:14 PMTags
FashionKelly RipaHalloweenJWowwBarbieCelebritiesMark ConsuelosKelsea Ballerini
Watch: How The Kar-Jenners and More Are Celebrating Halloween 2023

These celebs certainly brought the Kenergy.

When it came to finding the perfect Halloween costume this year, it's no surprise people everywhere were turning to Barbie Land for their inspiration. Take Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example, who channeled their inner Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they dressed as the Barbie characters for one of their many costume changes on Live with Kelly and Mark's Halloween episode.

And then there was Kelsea Ballerini and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, who each brought Western Barbie to life while out during Halloween weekend.

Of course, when it comes to finding the right Barbie (and Ken) looks, there are no shortage of incredible outfits to choose from. After all, Barbie's costume designer Jacqueline Durran previously explained to E! News that "Barbie changes her costume every time we see her."

Luckily, the Mattel character has more than 80 years of iconic looks filling her closet.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

"My main inspiration was the Barbie catalog," Jacqueline admitted. "I tried to do a comprehensive sweep of different Barbie looks.

 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Among these show-stopping looks is the doll's first-ever ensemble: The black and white striped bathing suit she donned back in 1959.

And then there's the 1991 Rollerblading Barbie—already a fan-favorite to re-create—Stereotypical Barbie's pink gingham dress inspired by the 1964 Dancing Doll and. of course, Ken's classic denim jacket with the sleeves cut off.

But as Margot made clear with her outfits during the movie's press tour, there is just no shortage of Barbie outfits to choose from. 

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

For all the stars who channeled life in plastic this Halloween, keep reading.

Instagram

Kyle Cooke would like to welcome you to the Mojo Dojo Casa House. The Summer House star was certainly Kenough this Halloween.

Instagram

Amanda Batula

Amanda Batula chose life in the splits and a funky haircut as she channeled Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie for Halloween.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson

The TikTokers were Kenough this Halloween. Chris Olsen belonged in the Mojo Dojo Casa House as Ryan Gosling's Ken, while Patrick Johnson looked fantastic as Michael Cera's Allan.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton

Jenni "JWoww" Farley went as the titular doll, bringing along her Ken (Zack Clayton) and kids Meilani, 9, and Greyson, 7.

The Jersey Shore star captioned the family 'fits, "We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back and see how far they have come."

Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The couple were beachy Barbie and Ken as one of their costumes on Live With Kelly and Mark. Kelly even busted a move by creating the dance number from the Dream House.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer went as Margot Robbie's Western Barbie in a pink cowgirl outfit at The Original Donut Shop Coffee Halloween party.

Instagram

Elevator Boys

The musician group embraced their Kenergy in New York for Halloween.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

4
Exclusive

Watch Lindsay Lohan and Mean Girls Costars Reprise Their Roles

5

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy