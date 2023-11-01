A Bunch of Celebs Dressed Like Barbie and Ken For Halloween 2023 and, Yes, it Was Fantastic

These celebs certainly brought the Kenergy.
When it came to finding the perfect Halloween costume this year, it's no surprise people everywhere were turning to Barbie Land for their inspiration. Take Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example, who channeled their inner Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as they dressed as the Barbie characters for one of their many costume changes on Live with Kelly and Mark's Halloween episode.
And then there was Kelsea Ballerini and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, who each brought Western Barbie to life while out during Halloween weekend.
Of course, when it comes to finding the right Barbie (and Ken) looks, there are no shortage of incredible outfits to choose from. After all, Barbie's costume designer Jacqueline Durran previously explained to E! News that "Barbie changes her costume every time we see her."
Luckily, the Mattel character has more than 80 years of iconic looks filling her closet.
"My main inspiration was the Barbie catalog," Jacqueline admitted. "I tried to do a comprehensive sweep of different Barbie looks.
Among these show-stopping looks is the doll's first-ever ensemble: The black and white striped bathing suit she donned back in 1959.
And then there's the 1991 Rollerblading Barbie—already a fan-favorite to re-create—Stereotypical Barbie's pink gingham dress inspired by the 1964 Dancing Doll and. of course, Ken's classic denim jacket with the sleeves cut off.
But as Margot made clear with her outfits during the movie's press tour, there is just no shortage of Barbie outfits to choose from.
For all the stars who channeled life in plastic this Halloween, keep reading.