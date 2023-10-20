Get $90 Worth of Olaplex Hair Products for Just $63

Do you need more information before you shop? Here are some rave reviews from happy shoppers.

Olaplex Nº3 Hair Perfector Reviews

"I love how soft and silky my hair is after I use it. After one use it is plain to see that there is less damage. My hair is bleached and colored (think a galaxy vibe, blues, purples, teals), this product has been a life saver in my hair health. Even after 4 years of intense color, my hair is healthy with minimal breakage or split ends. I KNOW that is because of the olaplex line, especially No. 3," a shopper reviewed.

Another declared, "Olaplex 3 is a miracle worker. I've been using Olaplex 3 on my hair for years and it is such a game changer. After each use, my hair feels soft and healthy. I am particular to use it before and after hair color services, as well. It has allowed this natural born brunette to stay a medium length blonde for many years."

"I had extreme bleach damage and saw a major difference in one wash. My hair was no longer fragile or stringy when wet. After two uses I've had less breakage, my curls are healing and it's been less dry. It also feels thicker and is no long stiff. I can see the life coming back, I've tried many products and this one has shown the fastest results," a fan of the product explained.

N°4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo Reviews

"I love this shampoo the quality is exceptional, it leaves the hair clean. And ready for conditioning. It is the perfect combination, the first step for Read more about review stating A first step towards the recovery of my hair," a shopper wrote.

Another explained, "My hairdresser introduced me to Olaplex I have been using the bonding treatment and maintenance shampoo and conditioner for 1 1/2 years my hair is so much more healthier! I absolutely love Olaplex!!"

"My hair has never been so smooth and healthy. I dye my hair a lot so I need a shampoo and conditioner that will keep my hair looking silky and healthy. This does just that. I tell all my friends to get it. Definitely worth it," someone reviewed.

Olaplex Nº8 Bonding Moisture Mask Reviews

"LOVE this product! I used this product along with the bonding oil and oh my goodness! My hair has never had so much shape and it smells amazing!" this reviewer raved.

"Black woman with Brazilian Blowout here! I use this instead of regular conditioner now. I used to have really dry broke brittle hair, but I don't get even half of the breakage I used to get before I started using this. I have a Brazilian Blowout. My hair is soft and shiny regularly with this mask."

"Used the complete line! Love it! My colored treated natural hair really loves these products! Thanks Olaplex!"