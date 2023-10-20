How Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Is Doing 2 Months After Carl Radke Breakup

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/Charles Sykes/Getty Images

As for what led to the breakup? Danielle echoed fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover, who revealed last month that Carl and Lindsay's relationship issues will play out on the upcoming season of the reality series.

"Summer House is good at airing every single part of our lives—good, bad, ugly," the app developer teased. "It'll be out there and it's gonna be tough for all of us to rewatch and relive, especially her. I foresee a lot of hangouts in the future, especially when we start airing."

While Carl has yet to publicly address the split, Lindsay broke her silence on the drama last month.

"My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why," the publicist wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram statement. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

Two weeks later, Lindsay's costars—including Danielle, Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod—helped her try to move on by joining her on what was supposed to be her bachelorette party trip to the Bahamas.

