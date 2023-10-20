How Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Is Doing 2 Months After Carl Radke Breakup

Following a summer of heartbreak, Lindsay Hubbard is finally beginning to heal.
Nearly two months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke shocked fans by calling off their engagement, the Summer House star's BFF Danielle Olivera is sharing an update on how Lindsay is recovering from the breakup.
"She's way better, we're on the up and up," Danielle exclusively told E! News ahead of the Winter House season three premiere. "It was really sad for a bit, she wasn't really leaving her apartment. But I think she's got some trips under her belt now. I just can't wait till we get to the point where she's single Lindsay, where she's out there and we get to go out and paint the town red. She's getting back out there, slowly but surely."
Following the August split, which went down less than three months before the former couple were set to get married in Mexico, Danielle revealed if she's currently on speaking terms with Carl.
"That's a hard no," the 34-year-old stated bluntly. "I'm the kind of friend when it comes to relationships, I always draw a line in the sand. I always make it clear whose side I'm on because you can't really be Switzerland in a lot of situations, and this is one where I am on team Lindsay."
As for what led to the breakup? Danielle echoed fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover, who revealed last month that Carl and Lindsay's relationship issues will play out on the upcoming season of the reality series.
"Summer House is good at airing every single part of our lives—good, bad, ugly," the app developer teased. "It'll be out there and it's gonna be tough for all of us to rewatch and relive, especially her. I foresee a lot of hangouts in the future, especially when we start airing."
While Carl has yet to publicly address the split, Lindsay broke her silence on the drama last month.
"My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why," the publicist wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram statement. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."
Two weeks later, Lindsay's costars—including Danielle, Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod—helped her try to move on by joining her on what was supposed to be her bachelorette party trip to the Bahamas.
Don't miss Danielle when Winter House season three premieres Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
