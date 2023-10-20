Exclusive

How Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Is Doing 2 Months After Carl Radke Breakup

Summer House's Danielle Olivera shared an update on how costar Lindsay Hubbard is recovering nearly two months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke called off their wedding.

By Brett Malec Oct 20, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Radke Breakup

Following a summer of heartbreak, Lindsay Hubbard is finally beginning to heal.

Nearly two months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke shocked fans by calling off their engagement, the Summer House star's BFF Danielle Olivera is sharing an update on how Lindsay is recovering from the breakup.

"She's way better, we're on the up and up," Danielle exclusively told E! News ahead of the Winter House season three premiere. "It was really sad for a bit, she wasn't really leaving her apartment. But I think she's got some trips under her belt now. I just can't wait till we get to the point where she's single Lindsay, where she's out there and we get to go out and paint the town red. She's getting back out there, slowly but surely."

Following the August split, which went down less than three months before the former couple were set to get married in Mexico, Danielle revealed if she's currently on speaking terms with Carl.

photos
Winter House Season 3: Meet the Cast

"That's a hard no," the 34-year-old stated bluntly. "I'm the kind of friend when it comes to relationships, I always draw a line in the sand. I always make it clear whose side I'm on because you can't really be Switzerland in a lot of situations, and this is one where I am on team Lindsay."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/Charles Sykes/Getty Images

As for what led to the breakup? Danielle echoed fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover, who revealed last month that Carl and Lindsay's relationship issues will play out on the upcoming season of the reality series.

"Summer House is good at airing every single part of our lives—good, bad, ugly," the app developer teased. "It'll be out there and it's gonna be tough for all of us to rewatch and relive, especially her. I foresee a lot of hangouts in the future, especially when we start airing."

While Carl has yet to publicly address the split, Lindsay broke her silence on the drama last month.

"My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why," the publicist wrote in a Sept. 14 Instagram statement. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

Two weeks later, Lindsay's costars—including Danielle, Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod—helped her try to move on by joining her on what was supposed to be her bachelorette party trip to the Bahamas.

Don't miss Danielle when Winter House season three premieres Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance in happier times.

Trending Stories

1

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

2

Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith Romance "Sloppy Public Experiment"

3

How Southern Charm Addressed Olivia Flowers' Brother's Death

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Natalee Holloway's Last Chilling Moments Detailed in Murder Confession

2

Will Smith Calls Jada Pinkett Smith Romance "Sloppy Public Experiment"

3

How Southern Charm Addressed Olivia Flowers' Brother's Death

4

See Bad Bunny Give a Cheeky Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

5

Britney Spears Describes Being "All Over" Colin Farrell During Fling