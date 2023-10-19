Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids Are All Grown Up at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is B-A-N-A-N-A-S over Gwen Stefani.
The country music star let it be known that the "Just a Girl" singer makes it feel like Christmas—and more—when he celebrated her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 19.
Taking the stage in front of friends and family—including Reba McEntire and Gwen's kids Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with ex Gavin Rossdale—Blake couldn't help but to rave over his wife's enduring love for her children and her "side project" of being "one of the biggest stars in the world."
"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before," he began in a heartfelt speech, referencing their introduction on The Voice. "She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos. It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world."
The 47-year-old continued, "Now, standing here almost 10 years after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all that is rare in this business."
Blake went on to note that Gwen's enigmatic charm is "what made the world fall in love with her—not as much as me, though."
"It's that thing that she was just born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait, Who is that? What's her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already?'" he explained as an emotional Gwen, 54, smiled and wiped a tear from her eye. "That's the thing that God gives you and, without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it."
Calling the No Doubt frontwoman "my all-time favorite songwriter" Blake added, "You deserve this and I love you."
Gwen's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame comes five months after Blake received his own star at the Los Angeles landmark. At his induction ceremony, the L.A.M.B. fashion designer gushed about how "there's nobody like" Blake.
"He's a one-of-a-kind guy and the audiences all fall in love with him," she said at the time. "He's humble, he's genuine and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton."
