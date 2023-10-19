Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids Are All Grown Up at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony With Blake Shelton

Watch : Gwen Stefani Gives Double Shout-Out to Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is B-A-N-A-N-A-S over Gwen Stefani.

The country music star let it be known that the "Just a Girl" singer makes it feel like Christmas—and more—when he celebrated her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 19.

Taking the stage in front of friends and family—including Reba McEntire and Gwen's kids Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with ex Gavin Rossdale—Blake couldn't help but to rave over his wife's enduring love for her children and her "side project" of being "one of the biggest stars in the world."

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before," he began in a heartfelt speech, referencing their introduction on The Voice. "She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos. It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world."