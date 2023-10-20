Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's Dating Advice For the Younger Generation Will Melt Your Millennial Heart

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Don't text and date.

Since The Golden Bachelor premiered last month, viewers can't get enough of Gerry Turner's emotional and uplifting approach to finding love for the second time after losing the love of his life. And though future Bachelor Joey Graziadei made a surprise appearance in the Oct. 19 episode to give some of Gerry's remaining women pickleball pointers on a group date, it was Gerry who was dishing out a valuable relationship tip to the younger generations. So, put down your electronic devices and listen.

"If I were to say one thing, it would be throw your phone away," Gerry told E! News' Francesca Amiker during an exclusive interview at the Bachelor Mansion. "Just throw it away and go back to one-on-one interactions and read someone's facial expression and their body language and listen to their voice and really open up to falling in love with someone organically and not electronically."

Now that's advice we'd swipe right on. (Sorry, millennial habit!)