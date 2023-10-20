Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner's Dating Advice For the Younger Generation Will Melt Your Millennial Heart

Don't text and date.
Since The Golden Bachelor premiered last month, viewers can't get enough of Gerry Turner's emotional and uplifting approach to finding love for the second time after losing the love of his life. And though future Bachelor Joey Graziadei made a surprise appearance in the Oct. 19 episode to give some of Gerry's remaining women pickleball pointers on a group date, it was Gerry who was dishing out a valuable relationship tip to the younger generations. So, put down your electronic devices and listen.
"If I were to say one thing, it would be throw your phone away," Gerry told E! News' Francesca Amiker during an exclusive interview at the Bachelor Mansion. "Just throw it away and go back to one-on-one interactions and read someone's facial expression and their body language and listen to their voice and really open up to falling in love with someone organically and not electronically."
Now that's advice we'd swipe right on. (Sorry, millennial habit!)
That tangible, in-person connection is something the 72-year-old widower has experienced with more than one contestant during his journey, with Gerry admitting there are "a handful of women that I'm really attracted to."
In addition to developing deep feelings for the first time after losing his wife of 43 years, Toni, in 2017, The Golden Bachelor has presented several "one-in-a-lifetime" opportunities for Gerry. But one standout for the retired restaurateur was getting to drive a vintage Bronco to a helicopter, which then took him and his date to a yacht. Did we mention the yacht had a hot tub?
"I mean, this is really fairytale stuff and I lived it," Gerry gushed. "So it's pretty amazing."
After Toni's death, the father-of-three explained that his perspective on what he is looking for in a relationship has changed, which, yes, is fair considering the last time he went on a first date was in 1967.
"We hadn't even grown up yet, so we were looking forward to growing up together, raising children together and those kinds of things," Gerry reflected on the early stages of his romance with his late wife. "Now, it's changed entirely. It's two retired people trying to find what they want to do with the rest of their life for fun, because we look at it now as like every day is Saturday. We can do whatever we want, so what is it we actually want to do? And it's fun, but it is a lot different."
The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.