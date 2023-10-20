Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee's Wild House of Villains Feud Explained

Shake Chatterjee just got Jaxed!
The Love Is Blind star found himself in a bitter rivalry with his House of Villains costar Jax Taylor on the E! reality competition series' Oct. 19 episode. The bad blood started after the Vanderpump Rules alum overheard Shake secretly plotting to vote him out behind his back.
"So, our boy Jax, all I hear from him is about his wonderful wife and his vintage car collection, a $2 million deal," Shake told housemate Bobby Lytes while trying to convince the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star that Jax wasn't deserving of the $200,000 prize. "He doesn't need the money."
However, the Bravolebrity busted Shake and later that night, the tension between the reality stars boiled over.
When Jax insisted to his fellow celeb contestants, "I just want to stay and have some more fun. I'm dealing with my wife, my kid," Shake called him out.
"You're telling everyone how nice your little family is, your wife made 2 M," he fired back at Jax. "You're like a dark cloud walking around raining all over. You remind me of every high school bully that I grew up with."
Referencing Shake's checkered history with ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati on the Netflix dating show, Jax slammed him right back. "A bully?" he replied. "Coming from a guy who degrades women on national television. You're one and done, come talk to me when you've been on a show as long as I have."
Shake then taunted his rival by insisting Jax will be getting voted off House of Villains first, making him even angrier.
"If I see you out in Hollywood I will gladly go back to jail for you," Jax threatened. "Trust me, I've been to jail many, many times."
However, Jax's outburst was actually part of Shake's plan to make him look bad in front of their costars, as he revealed in his confessional, "This is a really entertaining performance, I'm feeling really good since I have the opportunity to target Jax in front of everybody. He's a douche. That worked out perfectly."
See who gets voted out first when House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!. Catch up on past episodes anytime here.
And keep reading to get better acquainted with the rest of the cast.