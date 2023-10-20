Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee's Wild House of Villains Feud Explained

Watch : Jax Taylor BUSTS Shake Talking Behind His Back on "House of Villains"

Shake Chatterjee just got Jaxed!

The Love Is Blind star found himself in a bitter rivalry with his House of Villains costar Jax Taylor on the E! reality competition series' Oct. 19 episode. The bad blood started after the Vanderpump Rules alum overheard Shake secretly plotting to vote him out behind his back.

"So, our boy Jax, all I hear from him is about his wonderful wife and his vintage car collection, a $2 million deal," Shake told housemate Bobby Lytes while trying to convince the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star that Jax wasn't deserving of the $200,000 prize. "He doesn't need the money."

However, the Bravolebrity busted Shake and later that night, the tension between the reality stars boiled over.

When Jax insisted to his fellow celeb contestants, "I just want to stay and have some more fun. I'm dealing with my wife, my kid," Shake called him out.