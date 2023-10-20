Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Ate Her Placenta—But Here's Why It's Not Always a Good Idea

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

For these celebrity parents, placenta is on the menu.

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that after she and boyfriend Elijah Scott privately welcomed her fifth child—a baby boy named Rio—she whipped up a smoothie with the placenta as the secret ingredient.

And she's not alone here. Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Mandy Moore and Tamera Mowry have all candidly shared their experience with the postpartum practice.

In fact, Kim tried it in pill form after welcoming son Saint West, 7, with ex-Kanye West.

"I heard so many stories when I was pregnant with North of moms who never ate their placenta with their first baby and then had postpartum depression," she wrote in 2015 on her now-defunct blog, per Parents, "but then when they took the pills with their second baby, they did not suffer from depression!"

Her philosophy, as she added: "I can't go wrong with taking a pill made of my own hormones," Kim continued, "made by me, for me."