Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Drops New Shapewear Collection That Looks Just Like Clothes

If you're on TikTok as much as us, then you've probably come across the viral SKIMS bodysuit that gained a lot of social media hype on all platforms. The Seamless Sculpt Brief bodysuit gained so much popularity because of its waist-snatching capabilities, that everyone started rocking it as is (sans top), paired with jeans and a blazer. Well now, Kim Kardashian has listened to our prayers because her shapewear brand, SKIMS, just dropped a new collection that's the best of both worlds.

The SKIMS Body collection is the first innovative shapewear that's fully designed to be worn as clothes, while still providing just as much support as regular shapewear. Now, you can get the same seamless look without looking like you've run straight out of the closet in your underwear. With shorts, dresses, leggings, mid-thigh and thong bodysuits, and corsets, the new collection has you covered on all the basics. And with the holiday season right around the corner, you're going to need the perfect ensemble to not only look your best but also feel confident and comfortable throughout all your festive occasions. Shop our top picks from the new drop, below.