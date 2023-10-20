Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Drops New Shapewear Collection That Looks Just Like Clothes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're on TikTok as much as us, then you've probably come across the viral SKIMS bodysuit that gained a lot of social media hype on all platforms. The Seamless Sculpt Brief bodysuit gained so much popularity because of its waist-snatching capabilities, that everyone started rocking it as is (sans top), paired with jeans and a blazer. Well now, Kim Kardashian has listened to our prayers because her shapewear brand, SKIMS, just dropped a new collection that's the best of both worlds.
The SKIMS Body collection is the first innovative shapewear that's fully designed to be worn as clothes, while still providing just as much support as regular shapewear. Now, you can get the same seamless look without looking like you've run straight out of the closet in your underwear. With shorts, dresses, leggings, mid-thigh and thong bodysuits, and corsets, the new collection has you covered on all the basics. And with the holiday season right around the corner, you're going to need the perfect ensemble to not only look your best but also feel confident and comfortable throughout all your festive occasions. Shop our top picks from the new drop, below.
Underwire Thong Bodysuit
This sleek thong bodysuit enhances your bust and cinches your waist. It's lightly lined with cups, has removable straps, and can be worn any way (under clothes or as is). It provides mid-level compression and support and is available in five other neutral colors.
Unlined Plunge Mid Thigh Bodysuit
Show off your curves in a sexy plunge mid-thigh bodysuit that not only cinches your waist, but also lifts your butt and tones your thighs. It features raw cut leg openings for a seamless look underneath clothing and looks just as amazing when worn alone.
Low Rise Short
Shop this low rise short for the perfect shape and compression underneath low rise jeans. It also features a raw edge finish to prevent any digging at the waist or thighs. We recommend buying this stat, before it quickly sells out.
Underwire Long Dress
Kim Kardashian does it again with another incredible figure-enhancing dress. Believe it or not, this underwire long dress is still technically shapewear, but looks just as chic and ultra-flattering as any formal dress. To create a snatched look, it features an interior thong bodysuit with snaps at the gusset for core control. And if you're looking for extra compression, we recommend sizing down.
Corset
Corsets are no longer considered shapewear. In fact, this trend has recently taken over the fashion world, with many marking the top as a fashion staple. Well now, if you're looking for a seamless and sleek one, SKIMS has your back with their new SKIMS Body corset. Available in six neutral colors, it's built to enhance your cleavage with hidden boning, and looks just as flattering on its own or underneath clothes.
Dipped Front Legging
Leggings that snatch your waist AND are still comfortable? Yes please! These low rise leggings provide mid-level compression and support, and are reversible depending if you want a dipped front or back. They also feature raw edges at the front waist and leg openings, and a bonded elastic at the back.
