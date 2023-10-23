Scorpio Season Gift Guide: 11 Birthday Gifts The Water Sign Will Love

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Well, it finally happened: Scorpio season is upon us. And while the passionate, emotional, and often mysterious water sign can seem like they're hard to read, there's nothing they love more than you seeing through that. I mean, they might not show it, but it's true.

That's why I put together this shopping guide of birthday gifts for Scorpios. Yes, they love to sulk; sure, they love to keep secrets; and yeah, sometimes their intense, fiery appreciation for something can seem like it came out of nowhere. But you know what I'm hearing? Consistency!

A Scorpio may seem calm, moody, or broody on the surface, but it's only because she protective of how full of feelings she is. They're water signs with a stinger, but that tough exterior is all gooey on the inside.

Below, shop birthday gifts for Scorpios that their inner and outer emo kid will love you even more for.