19 Ghoulishly Good Gift Ideas for Horror Movie Fans

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready to dive headfirst into the twisted world of horror cinema, or perhaps you're seeking the perfect gift for the horror movie enthusiast in your life? Whether you're a die-hard fan of the macabre or just looking to add a touch of darkness to your gift-giving game, E! has you covered. Horror flicks have always held a special place in the hearts of those who live for suspense, jump scares, and supernatural mysteries (like us!).
These films make us feel everything from heart-pounding fear to an adrenaline rush of excitement. And yet, we always come back for more. Especially now, with Halloween just around the corner, Chucky streaming on Peacock, and Five Nights at Freddy's coming soon, it's the perfect time to shop for all the horror-themed goodies you need this spooky season.
From classic horror memorabilia to the latest chilling collectibles, we've scoured the shadows to bring you a list of the best gift ideas that'll wow even the pickiest aficionados. So, whether you want to impress a horror movie buff or expand your own collection, keep scrolling for the best spine-chilling gifts any horror fan would love.
Horror Character Knife Bookmarks
These creepy cool character knife bookmarks are perfect for horror movie fans and book lovers. It comes in a pack of four featuring Ghostface, Chucky, Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.
Pennywise Balloon Lamp
After seeing It, we can never look at red balloons the same. This Pennywise Balloon Lamp will give your room a chilling red glow.
Chucky Box Vintage Style T-Shirt
Wanna play? This Chucky Box vintage-style t-shirt is deceptively cute, just like Chucky himself.
A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Beanie
This Freddy Krueger-themed beanie is no nightmare. It's a definite must-have for fans of A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Funko Pop! Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Figure
This Jason Vorhees Funko Pop! will terrify you from wherever you choose to display it. If you're a horror movie lover, we totally suggest grabbing Freddy and Michael as well.
Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake Sweatshirt
We definitely wouldn't want to be Camp Crystal Lake counselors ourselves, but this sweatshirt might make us change our minds. You can choose between six different color options.
Nightmare On Elm Street Freddy Krueger Geeki Tiki Horror Mug
We love how fun Geeki Tiki mugs are, and there's something for every fandom. While this one featuring Nightmare On Elm Street's Freddy Krueger is really good, we're also a bit terrified.
Universal Vault Horror 3D Foam Bag Clip
Who doesn't love a good blind bag? You never know what you're going to get. These ones feature Universal horror icons like Chucky, Michael Myers and Jaws.
Halloween Ends Knife With Stand
This very cool Halloween Ends-themed kitchen knife display is one you don't want to miss out on if you're a horror fan. If you prefer Friday the 13th, It, Hellraiser or The Exorcist, DeadDaveDesigns on Etsy has kitchen knife displays for those movies and more.
Sam Trick 'r Treat Doormat
This Trick 'r Treat doormat will make sure you're in the Halloween spirit.
Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Horror Movie Edition
How big of a scary movie buff are you? Play the horror movie edition of Trivial Pursuit to find out! It's a great one to play on Halloween night with a group of friends.
Chucky Stripe Girls Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Get a style tip from Chucky himself with this cute but slightly eerie striped long-sleeve t-shirt. It's also an easy one-piece costume to throw on last minute.
The Shining Inspired Book End
Here's Johnny! The horror fan in your life is going to fall in love with this spooky decor inspired by Stephen King's, The Shining. This concrete bookend showcases Jack Nicholson's iconic scene from the movie adaptation, complete with his axe and maniacal grin.
Suspiria 4K Ultra HD
While most American horror movies remind you of ugly scary monsters, Dario Argento changed the horror game by combining beauty and gore with phantasmagoric kaleidoscopes in his iconic movie, Suspiria. Shot in face-meltingly 4K, this remake of the most colorful horror film ever made is a must-have in any collection.
Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch off Poster
Even the biggest horror film aficionado may have forgotten a few classics, but with this scratch-off poster, they can watch 100 essential horror movies featuring titles from around the world.
Stephen King: Three Novels (Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions)
If there's one thing many horror fans can agree on, is that Stephen King is the greatest horror novelist of our time. Whether you're looking to add to your book collection or hunting for a great horror gift, this gorgeous hardcover collection featuring three of King's finest works (Carrie, The Shining, Salem's Lot) is a must-have for any horror fan.
Overlook Hotel Carpet Pattern Blanket
If you're looking for a subtle horror-themed gift, we've got just the thing for you. Any horror enthusiast will instantly recognize the famous carpet pattern from the Overlook Hotel that's featured in the movie, The Shining. This cozy blanket is a great way to add a bit of spooky decor to any home, without being too showy.
The Conjuring Horror Movie Script
If the horror enthusiast in your life is a fan of The Conjuring universe, they're going to love this reprint of the autographed script. We recommend framing it to add an extra special touch.
Beetlejuice: Handbook for the Recently Deceased Journal
Featured in the 1988 classic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice, this Handbook for the Recently Deceased Journal is perfect for those horror fans who prefer more dark comedies over pure horror.
Haven't figured out your costume this year? Check out 15 easy Halloween costume ideas under $25 that require only 1 item.