19 Ghoulishly Good Gift Ideas for Horror Movie Fans

It’s time to scare up some excitement, this horror movie gift guide has all the spooky must-haves you need for Halloween.

By Kristine Fellizar, Camila Quimper Oct 20, 2023 2:50 PMTags
Life/StyleHalloweenShoppingE! Insider ShopShop HalloweenE! InsiderLikes
Shop Gifts for Horror Movie FansE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Amazon, Etsy, Hot Topic, Barnes & Noble

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you ready to dive headfirst into the twisted world of horror cinema, or perhaps you're seeking the perfect gift for the horror movie enthusiast in your life? Whether you're a die-hard fan of the macabre or just looking to add a touch of darkness to your gift-giving game, E! has you covered. Horror flicks have always held a special place in the hearts of those who live for suspense, jump scares, and supernatural mysteries (like us!).

These films make us feel everything from heart-pounding fear to an adrenaline rush of excitement. And yet, we always come back for more. Especially now, with Halloween just around the corner, Chucky streaming on Peacock, and Five Nights at Freddy's coming soon, it's the perfect time to shop for all the horror-themed goodies you need this spooky season.

From classic horror memorabilia to the latest chilling collectibles, we've scoured the shadows to bring you a list of the best gift ideas that'll wow even the pickiest aficionados. So, whether you want to impress a horror movie buff or expand your own collection, keep scrolling for the best spine-chilling gifts any horror fan would love.

Horror Character Knife Bookmarks

These creepy cool character knife bookmarks are perfect for horror movie fans and book lovers. It comes in a pack of four featuring Ghostface, Chucky, Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees. 

$18
$15
Etsy

Pennywise Balloon Lamp

After seeing It, we can never look at red balloons the same. This Pennywise Balloon Lamp will give your room a chilling red glow. 

$50
$40
Amazon

Chucky Box Vintage Style T-Shirt

Wanna play? This Chucky Box vintage-style t-shirt is deceptively cute, just like Chucky himself. 

$23
Amazon

A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Beanie

This Freddy Krueger-themed beanie is no nightmare. It's a definite must-have for fans of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

$17
Spirit

Funko Pop! Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees Figure

This Jason Vorhees Funko Pop! will terrify you from wherever you choose to display it. If you're a horror movie lover, we totally suggest grabbing Freddy and Michael as well. 

$40
$34
Amazon
read
21 Only Murders in the Building Gifts Every Arconiac Needs

Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake Sweatshirt

We definitely wouldn't want to be Camp Crystal Lake counselors ourselves, but this sweatshirt might make us change our minds. You can choose between six different color options. 

$33
$27
Etsy

Nightmare On Elm Street Freddy Krueger Geeki Tiki Horror Mug

We love how fun Geeki Tiki mugs are, and there's something for every fandom. While this one featuring Nightmare On Elm Street's Freddy Krueger is really good, we're also a bit terrified. 

$36
Amazon

Universal Vault Horror 3D Foam Bag Clip

Who doesn't love a good blind bag? You never know what you're going to get. These ones feature Universal horror icons like Chucky, Michael Myers and Jaws.

$16
$7
Amazon

Halloween Ends Knife With Stand

This very cool Halloween Ends-themed kitchen knife display is one you don't want to miss out on if you're a horror fan. If you prefer Friday the 13th, It, Hellraiser or The Exorcist, DeadDaveDesigns on Etsy has kitchen knife displays for those movies and more. 

$30
Etsy

Sam Trick 'r Treat Doormat

This Trick 'r Treat doormat will make sure you're in the Halloween spirit. 

$22
$20
Spencer's

Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Horror Movie Edition

How big of a scary movie buff are you? Play the horror movie edition of Trivial Pursuit to find out! It's a great one to play on Halloween night with a group of friends. 

$23
Spencer's

Chucky Stripe Girls Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Get a style tip from Chucky himself with this cute but slightly eerie striped long-sleeve t-shirt. It's also an easy one-piece costume to throw on last minute.

$40
$28
Hot Topic

The Shining Inspired Book End

Here's Johnny! The horror fan in your life is going to fall in love with this spooky decor inspired by Stephen King's, The Shining. This concrete bookend showcases Jack Nicholson's iconic scene from the movie adaptation, complete with his axe and maniacal grin.

$30
Etsy

Suspiria 4K Ultra HD

While most American horror movies remind you of ugly scary monsters, Dario Argento changed the horror game by combining beauty and gore with phantasmagoric kaleidoscopes in his iconic movie, Suspiria. Shot in face-meltingly 4K, this remake of the most colorful horror film ever made is a must-have in any collection. 

$60
$35
Amazon

Top 100 Horror Movies Scratch off Poster

Even the biggest horror film aficionado may have forgotten a few classics, but with this scratch-off poster, they can watch 100 essential horror movies featuring titles from around the world.

$30
Amazon

Stephen King: Three Novels (Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions)

If there's one thing many horror fans can agree on, is that Stephen King is the greatest horror novelist of our time. Whether you're looking to add to your book collection or hunting for a great horror gift, this gorgeous hardcover collection featuring three of King's finest works (Carrie, The Shining, Salem's Lot) is a must-have for any horror fan.

$40
Barnes & Noble

Overlook Hotel Carpet Pattern Blanket

If you're looking for a subtle horror-themed gift, we've got just the thing for you. Any horror enthusiast will instantly recognize the famous carpet pattern from the Overlook Hotel that's featured in the movie, The Shining. This cozy blanket is a great way to add a bit of spooky decor to any home, without being too showy. 

$55
Etsy

The Conjuring Horror Movie Script

If the horror enthusiast in your life is a fan of The Conjuring universe, they're going to love this reprint of the autographed script. We recommend framing it to add an extra special touch. 

$25
Etsy

Beetlejuice: Handbook for the Recently Deceased Journal

Featured in the 1988 classic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice, this Handbook for the Recently Deceased Journal is perfect for those horror fans who prefer more dark comedies over pure horror.

$20
$16
Amazon

Haven't figured out your costume this year? Check out 15 easy Halloween costume ideas under $25 that require only 1 item.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!