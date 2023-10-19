Natalee Holloway's Mom Slams Joran van der Sloot's Apology After His Murder Confession

Beth Holloway will not forgive her daughter's killer.
The mother of Natalee Holloway—who vanished during a 2005 graduation trip to—offered a scathing response to Joran van der Sloot's apology, after the Netherlands native confessed in court to killing the 18-year-old and recent high school grad nearly two decades ago.
"He doesn't have that in his existence," Beth told NBC News in an Oct. 19 interview of Joran's claim he's a changed man, adding of his apology, "Just to say the words? It's fine. It didn't mean anything."
On Oct. 18, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to extorting Beth for information regarding her daughter's disappearance as part of a deal that required him to share details about Natalee's death. Per NBC News, while in court, U.S. Judge Anna Manasco confirmed that Joran had admitted to "the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway."
During his appearance in court, Joran—who had been a prime suspect in the Alabama native's disappearance since 2005 but had never been charged—addressed Natalee's family and loved ones.
"I would like to apologize to the Holloway family," he said, per NBC News. "I am no longer that person back then than I am today. I gave my heart to Jesus Christ, he helped me through all of this."
Beth, however, was also able to address Joran in a victim impact statement, and she laid her feelings out plainly.
"You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams," she said. "You look like hell, Joran. I don't see how you're going to make it."
E! News has reached out to Joran's legal team and government attorneys for comment and has not heard back.
Judge Manasco sentenced Joran to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud case—noting she took his murder confession into her decision—which he will serve concurrently with a 28-year sentence he is currently serving in Peru for the 2010 killing of college student Stephany Flores.
And for Beth, Joran's confession allows her to close the book on a decades-long mystery.
"A far as I'm concerned it's over, it's over," she told reporters outside court, per NBC News. "Joran van der Sloot is no longer the suspect in my daughter's murder. He is the killer. I have what I need. Her case is solved."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family.)