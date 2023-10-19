Why Tennis Champ Naomi Osaka and Boyfriend Cordae Are Sparking Breakup Rumors Months After Welcoming Baby

Watch : Naomi Osaka Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With BF Cordae

After a four-year courtship, Naomi Osaka and Cordae may no longer be a match.

Three months after welcoming their first baby, the tennis star and the "Gifted" rapper—who began dating in 2019—are sparking speculation that the two have called it quits.

Naomi shared a cryptic post to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing on Oct. 17, "I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me," which came just weeks after she seemingly shared another hint at a split, simply writing in a Sept. 27 post, "The art of loving yourself."

Not to mention, the athlete, 26, has removed any photos or mentions of the "Super" artist, also 26, from her Instagram account and does not currently follow him on the social media platform.

Earlier this year, a source close to the four-time Grand Slam singles champion confirmed to E! News that the couple welcomed their baby girl Shai, sharing that they were "doing great" after their newest addition.

In January, Naomi announced her pregnancy after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. The tennis pro, who has been open about mental health advocacy, detailed the past few years, as "interesting" but "challenging."