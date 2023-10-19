1,000-lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Proudly Shares Video in Jeans Amid Weight Loss Journey

Tammy Slaton is showing off her hard work.
Amid an ongoing weight loss journey, the 1000-lb. Sisters star took to social media to share a fashionable new fit, showing how far she's come. In the Oct. 18 video, the 37-year-old wore jeans and a camouflage printed, long sleeve shirt as she poses and dances in front of a mirror.
And her comment section was full of love. One user wrote, "I've never been more proud of a stranger xxx," while another added, "The outside is looking great but I love knowing you are getting mentally and emotionally happy on the inside too! So proud of you!"
Her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith—who was featured on the TLC show—also expressed his support, writing, "So incredibly proud of you!!!!!"
Tammy, who at her heaviest weighted 717 pounds, had to lose 180 pounds in order to qualify for the procedure. In a February episode of 1000-lb. Sisters Tammy weighed in at 534 pounds, finally made her eligible for the weight loss surgery, which typically modifies the stomach and intestines to help treat obesity, per the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
In the same episode, Tammy said in a confessional, "I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700. That's a huge drop. I did that! I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"
In the months following her surgery—which she underwent in a later episode of the season—the reality star has often shared videos to social media showing off her transformation. This summer, however, she was forced to respond to criticism after fans called her out for using filters in many of these videos and photos.
"I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters,'" she said in an Aug. 4 Instagram video. "Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it's my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?"
She continued, "I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles. So what? I use a filter."