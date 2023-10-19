Eva Longoria Shares What She Learned From Victoria Beckham

Watch : Eva Longoria GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Just call her Teacher Spice.

Eva Longoria gave a glimpse into what she has learned from her longtime friend Victoria Beckham, and it can't be limited to just one thing.

"I learned everything from her," the Desperate Housewives alum exclusively told E! News while discussing the launch of the new Mott's Snacks & Stories. She noted that Victoria has especially been a role model for being an "amazing businesswoman" and "great mother."

And Eva—who met Victoria through her ex-husband Tony Parker, per Today—is no stranger to supporting the singer's business endeavors. During Paris Fashion Week in September, the Devious Maids actress had a front-row seat at Victoria's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, which she called "beautiful."

Of course, in between travels, the Flamin' Hot director also made time to watch Victoria and husband David Beckham's Netflix documentary Beckham.