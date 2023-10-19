Simu Liu Reveals His Parents Accidentally Took His Recreational Drugs While House Sitting

Watch : Simu Liu Tells How Ryan Gosling Exuded Ultimate "Kenergy" for Barbie

Talk about living the high life.

Simu Liu shared that his parents once mistook edibles in his home for snacks, leading them on an "insane" trip that ended up with the Barbie actor's car in a bush.

It all began when the 34-year-old innocently invited dad Zhenning and mom Zheng to stay at his California home while he was away. Though he left them money to order dinner, Simu said his parents—who he described as "frugal" due to their immigrant background—couldn't figure out how to work the delivery apps and decided it was best to find their own food.

"There was really nothing in this house except for very basic furniture, some clothes and some edibles and things that I consume recreationally, infrequently," he recounted during the Oct. 17 broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining that his mom then started "foraging around the house for things to eat" before somehow stumbling into his walk-in closet, where he kept his recreational drugs. "So, she finds what she thinks are gummy bears and trail mix with dried mushrooms."