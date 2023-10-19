Simu Liu Reveals His Parents Accidentally Took His Recreational Drugs While House Sitting

Talk about living the high life.
Simu Liu shared that his parents once mistook edibles in his home for snacks, leading them on an "insane" trip that ended up with the Barbie actor's car in a bush.
It all began when the 34-year-old innocently invited dad Zhenning and mom Zheng to stay at his California home while he was away. Though he left them money to order dinner, Simu said his parents—who he described as "frugal" due to their immigrant background—couldn't figure out how to work the delivery apps and decided it was best to find their own food.
"There was really nothing in this house except for very basic furniture, some clothes and some edibles and things that I consume recreationally, infrequently," he recounted during the Oct. 17 broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining that his mom then started "foraging around the house for things to eat" before somehow stumbling into his walk-in closet, where he kept his recreational drugs. "So, she finds what she thinks are gummy bears and trail mix with dried mushrooms."
Simu told host Jimmy Kimmel that his parents then started "popping them like Skittles," but soon discovered they got hungrier as they ate. Unable to satisfy their late-night munchies, the couple made a plan to go get groceries.
"They get into my car, immediately crash it. They crash it in my driveway into the shrubs," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star recalled. "They're so high at this point. They're freaking out, they don't know else to do."
Luckily, no one was hurt in the fender bender and the two were able to get Simu's neighbor to help them drive the car back up to the house.
"So, I get home many days later and the car is totaled, my shrubs are wrecked and my drugs are gone," Simu remembered. "And I looked at my parents and I'm like, 'OK, first of all, I am never leaving you unsupervised in my house ever."
The high-larious incident also led Simu to partner up with MìLà, whose PR package filled with soup dumplings and noodles serendipitously made its way to the house the morning after his parents' wild night in. Simu said his mom and dad, who were "so high and so hungry" at the time, quickly devoured everything in the box.
As he jokingly noted, "I got the 'Asian parent approved' stamp."