Johnny Bananas Unpeels What Makes a Great Reality TV Villain—and Why He Loves Being One

Watch : E!'s "House of Villains" Stars Tease Shocking "Twists" on New Reality Show

You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become a villain.

Or, if you're Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, you win so many times that you have no choice but to become public enemy No. 1.

After making his reality TV debut on The Real World: Key West in 2006, Johnny Bananas went on to become one of MTV's most notable figures thanks to his legendary run on The Challenge. In his career, the 41-year-old has competed on 25 total seasons of the franchise and holds the record for most wins with seven victories.

But his impressive track record isn't what transformed John Devenanzio into Johnny Bananas. No, it was his ruthless decision to keep the $275,000 he won with his partner, Sarah Rice, during 2016's Rivals 3 that cemented his status as an iconic reality TV anti-hero. And now, it's earned him a spot on the stacked cast—which includes Omarosa, Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Jax Taylor—for E!'s new series House of Villains.

"You can't run away from your destiny," Johnny told E! News in exclusive interview. "Our destiny chooses us and I think I've always been a villain."