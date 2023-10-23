FYI, Sephora Has The Best Holiday Mini Value Sets From Cult-Fave Beauty Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As much as I love me some retail therapy, shopping for beauty products can be an overwhelming experience. Not only because there seems to be an endless amount of products and brands out there, but also because each person's skin types, concerns, and goals are so unique to them that it's hard to commit fully to buying a certain product even if it's TikTok-viral or has a devoted following in the beauty community. The most reliable form of determining whether a product is worth the hype is by testing it out on yourself, and results can take weeks or months to noticeably appear. Even then, if a product turns out to not be a match, it can result in a late onset of buyer's remorse.

Because of this, I became hesitant to try out new products despite knowing that there are holy grails out there that are my beauty twin flame. I was stuck between a rock and a hard place, until I realized that there was a perfect solution: mini beauty. Samples don't come with enough product to really test out a product, but mini sets do, so I can freely experiment with different routines without running out too soon or, conversely, worrying about having a full bottle left over if something's not for me. Some of the biggest names in the beauty industry, from Drunk Elephant, Tatcha, and Olaplex to Rare Beauty, Saie, and Charlotte Tilbury, all have sets with their best items (and even limited-edition ones!) at super reasonable prices, so you're getting a deal and a potential new self-care routine at the same time.

Mini sets also make amazing, easy presents for the beauty aficionado in your life, especially with their cute packaging. So whether you want to treat yourself or your loved one, keep reading to check out the best mini kits from Sephora that will help you be adventurous without sacrificing your wallet.