FYI, Sephora Has The Best Holiday Mini Value Sets From Cult-Fave Beauty Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as I love me some retail therapy, shopping for beauty products can be an overwhelming experience. Not only because there seems to be an endless amount of products and brands out there, but also because each person's skin types, concerns, and goals are so unique to them that it's hard to commit fully to buying a certain product even if it's TikTok-viral or has a devoted following in the beauty community. The most reliable form of determining whether a product is worth the hype is by testing it out on yourself, and results can take weeks or months to noticeably appear. Even then, if a product turns out to not be a match, it can result in a late onset of buyer's remorse.
Because of this, I became hesitant to try out new products despite knowing that there are holy grails out there that are my beauty twin flame. I was stuck between a rock and a hard place, until I realized that there was a perfect solution: mini beauty. Samples don't come with enough product to really test out a product, but mini sets do, so I can freely experiment with different routines without running out too soon or, conversely, worrying about having a full bottle left over if something's not for me. Some of the biggest names in the beauty industry, from Drunk Elephant, Tatcha, and Olaplex to Rare Beauty, Saie, and Charlotte Tilbury, all have sets with their best items (and even limited-edition ones!) at super reasonable prices, so you're getting a deal and a potential new self-care routine at the same time.
Mini sets also make amazing, easy presents for the beauty aficionado in your life, especially with their cute packaging. So whether you want to treat yourself or your loved one, keep reading to check out the best mini kits from Sephora that will help you be adventurous without sacrificing your wallet.
Olaplex Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit
The limited-edition Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit comes with the haircare cult-fave products you need to restore strength and shine, including the mini No. 3 Hair Perfector™, No. 4C Bond Maintenance® Clarifying Shampoo, No. 6 Bond Smoother®, and No. 7 Bonding Oil™. These products work together to repair hair damage, maximize shine, and leave your hair looking and feeling healthier.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
Rare Beauty has earned quite the following in the beauty community, especially on BeautyTok. This Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set has all the topselling products from the brand, including the viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. With this kit, you get the blush in a set-exclusive mauve plum shade (Wisdom) and a soft teracotta (Virtue), along with The Positive Light luminizer in shades Magnetize and Transcend.
LANEIGE Divine Lip Duo Set
Whether you want to see what all the hype about LANEIGE lip products is about or you're looking for the perfect gift for the LANEIGE beauty fan in your life, this Divine Lip Duo Set is the way to go. The limited-edition two-piece set comes with the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Lip Sleeping Mask in Peppermint.
Saie Mini Glowy Super Gel Multipurpose Illuminator Set
Saie is one of the most popular and trendy clean beauty brands out there, known for its award-winning formulas and skin-friendly ingredients. The brand's multipurpose illuminator went viral for the radiant glow it leaves your skin with, and with this mini illuminator duo set, you can experience it firsthand.
Summer Fridays The Mini Lip Butter Balm Set
Summer Fridays lip butter balms aren't just aesthetically pleasing, they're also super nourishing. Formulated with shea and murumuru seed butters, these vegan lip moisturizers hydrate and soothe parched lips. The brand's mini set includes four fan-favorite tints and flavors — Vanilla, Vanilla, Brown Sugar, and Poppy.
Tatcha Mini Favorites Set
I'm personally a big fan of Tatcha products, but I haven't been able to test out all of the products I've wanted due to the luxe-beauty brand's prices (not to say that the quality of its products don't live up to these price tags). That's why I was so excited to learn that Tatcha has a Mini Favorites Set, valued at $118, for $68 at Sephora. The set comes with the brand's bestselling skincare products that allows you to mix and match formulas to build your perfect skincare ritual, so you're able to experiment without breaking open your piggy bank and committing fully.
MERIT Mini Flush Balm Cream Blush Set
Whether you're into the "clean girl" aesthetic or the "cloud skin" trend, MERIT blushes are perfect for building into your makeup routine. Soft, flexible, and seamlessly buildable, these cream balms glide onto skin effortlessly so you can experience long-lasting glow that's never cakey and won't clog your pores. This limited-edition gift set comes with three versions of Flush Balm Cheek Color in Fox, Beverly Hills, and Rouge, so you choose whichever one fits your look that day.
Fenty Skin Travel-Size Start'r Set with Mineral SPF
This Fenty Skin travel-size set includes a cleanser, serum, sunscreen, and body cream so you have all the skincare essentials on the go. The non-stripping, makeup-removing cleanser detoxes pores, while the toner-serum hybrid brightens, plumps, softens, and smooths skin. Finish it up with the mineral SPF moisturizer to lock in hydration, reduce discoloration, and prep your skin for makeup. Of course, we can't forget to moisturize our hands and body with the Whipped Oil Body Cream.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set
From setting sprays to lip glosses, Charlotte Tilbury has amassed a devoted following among beauty aficionados. This mini glossy set, which is available in two shade duos, contains a mini Lip Cheat Lip Liner and mini Collagen Lip Bath Gloss so you can achieve a flawless pout wherever you go.
Drunk Elephant Face Mask Parade Trio
This travel-sized Drunk Elephant Face Mask Parade Trio has clean, effective ingredients that refresh and rejuvenate your skin. F-Balm intensely hydrates, Babyfacial exfoliates, and Brightfacial fades the look of stubborn spots, helping you address skin concerns like dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, dryness, redness, dullness, and more.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Strengthen + Repair Travel Kit
With the winter months approaching, it's important to hone our haircare routine so we don't have to worry about dry, brittle, and damaged hair. This Briogeo Strengthen + Repair travel kit helps to repair your hair by hydrating and moisturizing while also strengthening it to protect against future damage. The formulas include beneficial ingredients like rosehip oil, algae extract, and B-vitamins.
Glossier Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo
This Mini Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush Duo comes features Glossier's bestselling shade, Puff, and a new limited-editino shade, Rise. The lightweight, gel-cream formula uses sheer, buildable pigments for easy application without accentuating pores, texture, streakiness, or chalkiness.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Memory Box Mini Perfume Sampler Set
If you're looking for a new signature scent for fall and winter, this Mini Perfume Sampler Set is the perfect way to experiment before committing. Discovery 10 mini unisex fragrances that transport you to treasured moments of the past, from Lazy Sunday Morning to Autumn Vibes to By the Fireplace.
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola & WANDERful World Duo Mini Bronzer & Blush Value Set
Glow on the go with this limited-edition mini matte bronzer and blush palette that features Benefit's award-winning Hoola bronzer plus a WANDERful World blush in fan-fave shades. The duo is available in four different shades that build effortlessly and blend seamlessly.
Youth To The People The Youth System™
The Youth System™ consists of six pro-grade vegan minis stacked with superfood antioxidants to clean pores, exfoliate, hydrate, and visibly brighten and firm for optimal skin health. The set is designed with flexibility to work effectively for various skin types and goals so you can form a ritual that's personalized to you and your needs.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
While we can't turn back the time to summer, we can recreate the feeling with Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set. This travel-ready, body-loving collection set includes a trio of the brand's best-loved products in the fan-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Cheirosa '62 scent.
Vegamour HYDR-8 Hydration & Repair Hair Set for Dry, Damaged Hair
This nourishing Vegamour haircare duo comes with a full-size hair mask and mini leave-in conditioner that hydrate hair, provide frizz control, and repair the appearance of dry, damaged strands. The highlighted ingredients include a marula and moringa seed oil blend, mushroom extract, and Karmatin™ (a vegan keratin substitute).
NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duo Set
This NARS duo set features a mini blush and mini Afterglow Lip Shine in the award-winning peachy-pink shade Orgasm. The blush is made of superfine, micronized powder pigments for a seamlessly blendable application, while the lip gloss has a lightweight formula with sheer color for a high-shine, mirror-like finish.
REN Clean Skincare Stop Being So Sensitive Evercalm™ Kit
Build your perfect clean skincare routine with bestselling products from REN's Evercalm collection that's designed to provide soothing relief to sensitive and stressed skin. The mini five-step starter kit includes a Gentle Cleansing Milk, Redness Relief Serum, Global Protection Day Cream, Overnight Recovery Balm, and Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask.
