Upgrade Your Home With Early Way Day Deals: Get a $720 Rug for $112, $733 Bed Frame for $220 & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you familiar with the saying, "When one door closes, another opens"? While we often use this to refer to transformative moments in our lives, did you know the same philosophy is surprisingly quite relevant to shopping? Case in point: Amazon's October Prime Day event came and went in the blink of an eye, and you may have been feeling down because you weren't able to find the deals you wanted on essential home furniture and decor. While you might've been feeling down at this missed opportunity, we're here to turn that frown upside down because Wayfair's Way Day sale is happening really, really soon — like, next week soon.

Much like October Prime Day, this Second Way Day sale event includes unbelievable discounts on bestselling furniture, mattresses, storage solutions, decor, and so much more. The official event is from October 25-26, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to do some retail therapy and give your home a refresh just in time for the holiday season. Early Way Deals are happening already, and while this is great news, we know it can also be overwhelming considering Wayfair's endless selection of Pinterest-worthy products. That's why we've done the heavy lifting for you, rounding up the very best deals on highly rated items that will make perfect additions to any home space and aesthetic. From a $1,664 mattress for $540 to a $435 roaster for $140 perfect for Thanksgiving dinner, we've got everything for your needs.

These deals are so amazing that they're being snatched up really fast. We even expect some of these items to sell out before the actual Way Day rolls around, so moving quickly is key. So put on your shopping helmet, stretch your fingers, take a deep breath, and get to it!