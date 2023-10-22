Upgrade Your Home With Early Way Day Deals: Get a $720 Rug for $112, $733 Bed Frame for $220 & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you familiar with the saying, "When one door closes, another opens"? While we often use this to refer to transformative moments in our lives, did you know the same philosophy is surprisingly quite relevant to shopping? Case in point: Amazon's October Prime Day event came and went in the blink of an eye, and you may have been feeling down because you weren't able to find the deals you wanted on essential home furniture and decor. While you might've been feeling down at this missed opportunity, we're here to turn that frown upside down because Wayfair's Way Day sale is happening really, really soon — like, next week soon.
Much like October Prime Day, this Second Way Day sale event includes unbelievable discounts on bestselling furniture, mattresses, storage solutions, decor, and so much more. The official event is from October 25-26, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to do some retail therapy and give your home a refresh just in time for the holiday season. Early Way Deals are happening already, and while this is great news, we know it can also be overwhelming considering Wayfair's endless selection of Pinterest-worthy products. That's why we've done the heavy lifting for you, rounding up the very best deals on highly rated items that will make perfect additions to any home space and aesthetic. From a $1,664 mattress for $540 to a $435 roaster for $140 perfect for Thanksgiving dinner, we've got everything for your needs.
These deals are so amazing that they're being snatched up really fast. We even expect some of these items to sell out before the actual Way Day rolls around, so moving quickly is key. So put on your shopping helmet, stretch your fingers, take a deep breath, and get to it!
Mr. Kate White/Brass Neely Writing Desk
Whether you want a functional place where you can write your best stories or a piece of furniture that tells a story, this Neely Writing Desk does it all. The linear silhouettes and luxe metal design meld together with calming earthy pallets that are sure to inspire you to pump out some of your best work. The fun asymmetrical shape of the shelving below is perfect for tucking away documents, laptops, or sketchpads at the end of the day, so you can keep the surface space clean and clutter-free.
Steelside™ Bodrum Tribal Kilim Navy Area Rug
This plush area rug features a geometric pattern that adds a touch of vintage-inspired design to your space. Power-loomed in Turkey from stain-resistant polypropylene, the rug is durable, cushiony, and easy to vacuum and keep clean.
Wayfair Basics® Thermal 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel
If you're looking to elevate your quality of nightly REM sleep or daily naptime, blackout curtains are the way to go. Crafted from polyester material, this blackout grommet curtain panel comes with a thermal max blackout liner that's designed to ensure no light (or noise) or noise slips through for max privacy when you need it.
Loon Peak® Chrisney 21.6-Inch Wide Jewelry Armoire With Mirror
We love when furniture is as ergonomic as it is aesthetic. This space-saving jewelry storage armoire provides a full view of your head-to-toe outfit, along with a built-in makeup mirror. It can also rotate 360 degrees and includes 3 shelves on the back where you can store essential items for easy access.
Henckels Modernist 13-Piece Knife Block Set
Fabricated from high-quality German stainless steel, this 13-piece knife set is designed for maximum efficiency and chopping comfort. The lightweight, ergonomic handles have a fingerprint-proof sandblasted texture, and the blades have a satin-finish that's honed for long-lasting sharpness.
AllModern Jordan Round Dining Table
Spruce up your kitchen corner or fill out your smaller dining room table with this round dining table that seats up to four people (although it's worth noting that chairs are sold separately). The tabletop has a lacquered finish and rests atop four tapered dowel legs that are constructed out of kiln-dried solid beechwood.
Kelly Clarkson Home Christopher Tufted Oval Cocktail Ottoman
This tufted oval cocktail ottoman is a must-have for movie nights or on slow weekend morning when you just want to kick your feet up while keeping your favorite snacks nearby. Made from solid and engineered wood with a polyester blend upholstery, this hand-curated ottoman by Kelly Clarkson works well with a variety of home aesthetics.
14-Inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
This gel memory foam mattress will have you feeling like Goldilocks when she jumped in the bed that was juuust right. It provides three layers of comforpedic support and increased airflow for the optimal sleeping experience. Warning: This luxuriously comfortable mattress may make you more likely to hit the snooze button every morning.
Mercury Row® Light Beige Hegg Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed
Speaking of sleep, getting a new mattress means this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your entire bed, especially one that's 67% off. This tufted upholstered bed gives the illusion of space to a small room or one with a low ceiling, fusing modern elements with traditional style to elevate your entire bedroom aesthetic.
Wade Logan® Queen Arnasia Upholstered Metal Platform
Or, if you're looking to lean entirely into the modern aesthetic, this upholstered metal platform bed is just what you need. It's crafted from steel with a black finish and a simple, streamlined silhouette. In addition, the headboard and footboard have built-in linen upholstery panels that are stuffed with foam that cushions you as you curl up with a book (or scroll through TikTok). Best of all, you don't need a box spring — actually, the best part may be that you can save $510 on this bed right now.
Rosecliff Heights Brigit Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet
This freestanding cabinet is practical, aesthetic, and durable, making it the perfect addition to your bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen, and other home spaces. It includes multiple tiers of storage shelves, one tabletop, one open shelf, three drawers, and one small 2-tier cabinet, making it perfect for all of your storage needs.
Winston Porter Breyonce Vegan Leather Storage Ottoman
This versatile leather storage ottoman is a wonderful furniture piece to complement your living space, working as a convenient seat, footrest, or storage solution. Crafted with a cylindrical frame made of solid and manufactured wood, this ottoman is both durable and stable. The exterior is wrapped in faux leather upholstery that is both sleek and stylish, while the padded seat provides a comfortable spot for you to relax.
Zipcode Design™ Tisha Corner Bookcase
Make the most of every inch of your home with this contemporary corner bookcase, which is especially ideal for small apartments and studio lofts. It features five shelves that descend in size from the top, so you can keep your favorite reads on hand while also displaying photos with your loved ones and your plant babies.
Steelside™ Carolina 108-Inch Lighted Faux Pinecone Garland
Deck the halls in style this holiday season with this lighted faux pinecone garland. Made to look like the real thing with a touch of added spice, this mixed branch piece features bristle tips and pinecone accents, along with a traditional green hue and 100-count white LED lights interspersed throughout.
Viking 3-in-1 8.6-Quart Die Cast Oval Roaster with Bonus Glass Basting Lid
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means lots and lots of cooking. This oval roaster and glass basting lid can handle all your top-chef needs and more, featuring heavy-gauge cast aluminum construction and a three-layer titanium-reinforced nonstick surface. Not to mention, both the roaster body and the roaster lid are induction-capable, allowing them to work on all stovetops.
Viking Cast Iron 12-Inch Fry Pan - Charcoal
Designed for maximum efficiency, this Viking cast iron works to evenly distribute an retain heat so the pan can reach and maintain ideal cooking temperatures with lower energy requirements. It includes a non-reactive glossy enamel interior that's durable enough to handle metal utensils without reacting to them, preserving the flavor of your food during cooking.
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Autaugaville Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 4)
This set of four upholstered side chairs is perfect for incorporating mid-century modern style into your dining room or kitchen nook. The shell seat and back design with a scoop-back shape provides a streamlined silhouette, and we particularly love how easy these chairs are to assemble.
Mercury Row® Campanelli Coffee Table
If you want a coffee table that makes a splash in your living room aesthetic, the Campanelli Coffee Table is for you. The tabletop is crafted from engineered wood, and the four flared solid wood legs provide plenty of support. The highlight of this table, though, is the abstract-shaped top with rounded edges that give it a more contemporary look.
AllModern Kody Vegan Leather Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
These bar and counter stools are just what your kitchen island need to look like came straight out of a magazine. This design seamlessly intertwines contemporary and industry appeal with its bucket seat and clean lines, while the leg glides prevent your floor from suffering scratches and scuffs.
Steelside™ 6.5' H Lighted Artificial Fraser Fir Christmas Tree
Finally, if you're looking to get a head start on the holly jolly holiday season (because we all could use a little extra cheer in our lives at any time of the year), this pre-lit artificial Christmas tree is the perfect way to infuse your space with rustic holiday magic. The hinged branches are decked with green faux needles, and the tree also arrives with a steel frame and included stand. We know Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but this tree will automatically make you feel like you're spending a white Christmas a cozy wintry lodge — especially if you make yourself a warm cup of hot cocoa and cozy up in your fluffiest blankets.
