You Can Bet on Loving This Photo of Zac Efron and His Little Siblings Olivia and Henry

Watch : Ashley Tisdale "Never" Thought Zac Efron Was Hot

It's the greatest birthday post ever.

In honor of Zac Efron's 36th birthday, his brother Dylan Efron celebrated with a sweet social media post.

The producer posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a picture of himself and Zac holding their younger siblings Olivia and Henry.

"HBD Big Bro," Dylan captioned the Oct. 18 post. "I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that brother to me. Thankful for all the memories made this year but I think we're overdue for a real adventure, let's do something crazy this year."

Along with the silly shot of Zac and Dylan holding the smiling little ones upside down, the post included a picture of the High School Musical star throwing up peace signs on a boat, showing off his golf skills and holding a light pink flower.