You Can Bet on Loving This Photo of Zac Efron and His Little Siblings Olivia and Henry

It's the greatest birthday post ever.
In honor of Zac Efron's 36th birthday, his brother Dylan Efron celebrated with a sweet social media post.
The producer posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a picture of himself and Zac holding their younger siblings Olivia and Henry.
"HBD Big Bro," Dylan captioned the Oct. 18 post. "I know exactly the type of big brother I want to be for Olivia and Henry because you were that brother to me. Thankful for all the memories made this year but I think we're overdue for a real adventure, let's do something crazy this year."
Along with the silly shot of Zac and Dylan holding the smiling little ones upside down, the post included a picture of the High School Musical star throwing up peace signs on a boat, showing off his golf skills and holding a light pink flower.
But this isn't the first time Dylan has shared his appreciation for Zac online. Praising the Baywatch actor on his birthday last year, Dylan gushed, "More than ever I've realized how much you've always been there for me. Thanks for growin' up with me and being my role model."
And back in 2021, the 31-year-old gave insight into their brotherly dynamic, noting that it wasn't until they grew up that their bond strengthened.
"Once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles," Dylan said in an interview with The Bro Bible. "He really became that older brother, and that's when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."
So much so, that the two even moved in together.
"Most of the time he is a good roommate," Zac said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017. "He's my little brother. He looks after the house while I'm gone. We're cool like that. I trust him, he's a good dude. I trust him with the house."
And for a look at Zac's sweetest big brother moments, keep scrolling.