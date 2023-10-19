Jussie Smollett Gets Rehab Treatment Amid Appeal in Fake Hate Crime Case

Jussie Smollett is seeking professional help.
The Empire actor—who was found guilty in 2021 of making false police reports for an alleged 2019 hate crime—is getting treatment through a rehab facility's outpatient program, his rep told TMZ Oct. 18.
"Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years," the rep said. "He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps."
It's unclear what he's being treated for.
Smollett has been in the midst of an appeals process after an Illinois jury found him guilty in December 2021 on five of six counts of disorderly conduct for making false police reports.
After the verdict, the actor's lawyer Nenye Uche maintained his innocence while speaking to reporters outside of the courthouse.
"The verdict is inconsistent. You cannot say Jussie is lying and Jussie is not lying for the same exact incident," the attorney said. "So, we feel 100 percent confident that this case will be won on appeal."
In March 2022, Smollett was sentenced to 150 in days in jail, received 30 months of felony probation and was ordered to pay the city around $120,000 in restitution, as well as a fine of $25,000.
However, the 41-year-old was released from jail six days later after posting a bail of $150,000, according to the court order obtained by E! News at the time. As for the reason for his release, the appellate court said the ruling on his appeal may not have been completed before Smollett would have finished serving his sentence, so he was granted a "stay" or pause in his time behind bars.
The Mighty Ducks star first sparked a police investigation in Chicago in January 2019, when he alleged to investigators that two men in masks attacked him while yelling racial and homophobic slurs, poured a type of chemical substance on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.
However, days later, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said investigators believe that Smollett paid $3,500 for two brothers to help him stage a fake hate crime—a claim the actor has denied.
Following his release from jail last year, Smollett made public appearances at the 2022 Atlanta Black Pride Weekend festival, The Vision Community Foundation's black tie gala in Atlanta and the BET Awards in Los Angeles.
He more recently shared on Instagram in June 2023 that he had wrapped his second feature film as a producer and director. At the time, former costar Taraji P. Henson commented, "So proud of you my baby!!!!"