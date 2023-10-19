Step Inside Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian’s Nursery for Baby Boy Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared a look into the nursery for her and her husband Travis Barker's baby boy, which included a wooden crib and a fluffy friend.

Baby Barker's crib is the most interesting to look at.

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a bumpdate, which included a look into the room of her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

On Oct. 18, The Kardashians star posted a picture to Instagram that showcased an oval-shaped crib with light, ribbed wood surrounding a mattress covered in white sheets. And the crib already has its first guest—a big blue stuffed animal. The furry friend sat propped up against the side rails, while a sweet doll was placed on the window sill.

And their baby boy is in for a view: The crib was set up in front of two large windows with black framing that look out into a backyard surrounded by trees.

Other snaps in the carousel showed Kourtney and Travis cuddling in bed, a hallway decked out in Halloween pumpkins and the Poosh founder dressed in lingerie while applying lipstick.

Rounding out the photos was a sweet floral arrangement from her 11-year-old daughter Penelope, with a card that read, "I hope you feel better Mom! Love, P."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Sharing a look into her son's room is just the latest pregnancy peek Kourtney has given followers since announcing she was expecting at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old cheekily held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things." 

Weeks later, Kourtney posted photos from the couple's sex reveal, which included blue confetti and streamers flying out of a cannon to signify it was a boy.

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

And the Lemme founder isn't taking a single moment for granted. After Kourtney—who is also mom to Mason, 13, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick—found out she needed to undergo fetal surgery last month during what was supposed to be a routine ultrasound, she saw things in a new light.  

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

For a complete look at Kourtney's pregnancy pictures, keep scrolling. 

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

