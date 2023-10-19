Why John Stamos "Hated" Ex Rebecca Romijn During "Painful" Divorce

Watch : Why John Stamos Says He "Hated" Full House & Almost Quit

John Stamos is looking back on his relationship with ex-wife Rebecca Romijn with a little more mercy these days.

The Full House alum admitted that it was "really difficult" to detail their marriage in his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me because it opened his eyes on the skewed view he had of the X-Men star during their separation.

"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too," Stamos told People in an interview published Oct. 18. "In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her."

The 60-year-old continued, "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"

Stamos now recognizes how he played "some part" in the collapse of their marriage, acknowledging that Romijn, 50, "was trying to make it work because she cared" about him before their split.