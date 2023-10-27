How the Hunger Games Prequel Costumes Connect to Katniss Everdeen

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence TROLLS Liam Hemsworth Over Hunger Games Kiss

The odds are ever in your favor if you wanted The Hunger Games prequel to connect to the original movie franchise.

Because long before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) blazed a fiery trail.

So, how are the two heroines—both from Suzanne Collins' book series—tethered together? The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes costume designer Trish Summerville revealed there are several Katniss Easter eggs hidden in Lucy's clothes, including her main look that features a colorful corset top with a bright ruffly tiered bottom.

"In the books, they reference the rainbow dress from her mother that's been handed down," Trish exclusively told E! News. "I wanted to have a tie in to Katniss Everdeen in the Catching Fire movie that I did of her blue Mockingjay dress—with the corset shape."

She continued, "It worked for Lucy as well because she is this vaudeville performer and it's a classic period piece."