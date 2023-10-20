How Southern Charm Addressed the Tragic Death of Olivia Flowers' Brother

The Southern Charm family is coming together in the wake of tragedy.
On the Bravo series' Oct. 19 episode, the cast was rocked by the unexpected death of Olivia Flowers' younger Conner, who passed away in February following a long battle with Lyme Disease.
Costars Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen first suspected something was wrong when Olivia didn't show up to their dinner date and hadn't answered her phone all day. But it wasn't until they called Taylor Ann Green that they learned of the tragic news.
"I'm gonna start crying," a distraught Leva said after learning of the 32-year-old's sudden passing.. "I'm shaking. I don't want to cry in the middle of this restaurant. I don't want to film."
Devastated, she then asked production to stop shooting, and one producer agreed, "Let's just end it and go."
The next day, Olivia's ex Austen Kroll checked in with Taylor, who had just visited her BFF as she mourned the loss. "I think she's in shock," she told him over the phone, "and she just keeps saying it feels like a nightmare."
As for Austen, Conner's death hit particularly hard as he lost his own sister, Kyle, when he was just 7.
"It's just a big 'ole fog, I don't even really know how to think right now," he admitted in a confessional. "I mean, the death of a sibling, that's the first time in my life when I learned about death when my sister passed. And Olivia and I unfortunately now share this tragic bond together."
Olivia's costars swiftly rallied to support her in her time of need, with Shep Rose offering his house to her parents who were flying into Charleston while Craig Conover sending over homemade lasagna. Meanwhile, Leva and Venita planned an intimate get-together to comfort their friend and see how she was doing.
Upon arriving to Venita's house, Olivia understandably broke down in tears.
"I haven't been able to go in his room, whereas my mom just wants to stay in it," she told her friends while crying. "So, we're all just on really different pages. He was just so thoughtful and sweet and kind, that's what everyone's been saying about him. I just hope he knew how loved he was."
In her confessional, Olivia shared more about Conner's final days.
"One of the last things he said to me was like, 'You're doing everything right, you're exactly where you're supposed to be,'" the 31-year-old recounted, "'and I hope you can look at me and be proud of me like I'm proud of you.'"
And despite their bitter breakup last year, Olivia admitted she found solace after Austen reached out with "kind and thoughtful" support amid the tragedy.
"Everyone stepped up in such a way that meant so much and having Austen step up is comforting," she noted. "It's hard to stay mad at someone who's been through something similar. It just sucks that we have that in common, but it's a common ground nonetheless."
