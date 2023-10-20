How Southern Charm Addressed the Tragic Death of Olivia Flowers' Brother

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

The Southern Charm family is coming together in the wake of tragedy.

On the Bravo series' Oct. 19 episode, the cast was rocked by the unexpected death of Olivia Flowers' younger Conner, who passed away in February following a long battle with Lyme Disease.

Costars Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen first suspected something was wrong when Olivia didn't show up to their dinner date and hadn't answered her phone all day. But it wasn't until they called Taylor Ann Green that they learned of the tragic news.

"I'm gonna start crying," a distraught Leva said after learning of the 32-year-old's sudden passing.. "I'm shaking. I don't want to cry in the middle of this restaurant. I don't want to film."

Devastated, she then asked production to stop shooting, and one producer agreed, "Let's just end it and go."

The next day, Olivia's ex Austen Kroll checked in with Taylor, who had just visited her BFF as she mourned the loss. "I think she's in shock," she told him over the phone, "and she just keeps saying it feels like a nightmare."