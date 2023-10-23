Experiencing Breakouts Even With the Best Skincare Products? Your Face Towel Might Be the Problem

"I must admit that initially I thought this impulse purchase would be a waste. I even got the smallest count- Well to my surprise I LOVE these towels!! I use laundry sanitizer so I didn't have a reason to think that my towels had bacteria, but I figured I would try it to see if it would make a difference in my skin. Now, I don't have the data to show scientific proof but I do feel that my skin is clearer since using these towels. And I love that I can use them to wipe my vanity off after I'm done washing my face. I will definitely be purchasing these again!"

"added these into my skincare routine after seeing a girl on tiktok. Best decision ever. My breakout have literally minimized so much from using these single use towelets. They are soft and you really feel CLEAN after you use them. It also helps to remove any excess makeup I have on my hairline that I missed. Seriously, you need these as bacteria DOES live on those towels you use over and over again. If you want to change your skincare game, invest in these."

"I've been buying these for months. And I'm very satisfied with them. I use them to scrub my face when washing because they're so gentle. And I dry with them as well. They don't leave lint on your skin and they don't tear. I like the option of being able to use the smooth side vs. the textured side. After using these to dry face instead if using a bath towel, made a difference in my complexion. (Helpful hint) Now I do cut the drying cloths in half (because they are a good size) to stretch the amount. Which gives more of your money's worth."

"These towels are great. If you are looking for absorbency, durability, skin sensitivity in a facial towel, look no further. I have rosacea; therefore, I have to be very careful about what I use on my face. These towels are the best. no breakouts from usage. I highly recommend these towels!"

"These had such a huge part in helping clear up my skin! Using towels laying around the bathroom put so much bacteria on your face - I love having a fresh new towel each time I clean my face!"

"I have always had issues with my skin. I'm in my 40s and while they are less frequent, I still have breakouts. Plus, I was gifted some lovely genetic rosacea on my cheeks that flares up after a workout or in the summer. I have always just washed my face using my hands and a good face wash, making sure not to anger my already fussy skin. Grabbed these on a Prime Day deal after seeing it demonstrated and promoted on social media by an influencer. So glad I did. Soft and strong, they very gently exfoliate and are obviously doing a better job than my previous method. I don't wear a lot of makeup because it just causes me more issues, but I can see how these would be very effective in gently getting it off of a face. Mine looks much better and my breakouts are less frequent for sure. I use one a day in the evenings before bed with my face wash. They would also be great for travel!"

"Instead of having a dozen face cloths that I have to wash in a separate load, these are so convenient. I wasn't sure whether they would be worth the cost, but YES they are. I take out a new one about every four days. They are tough and last through a few face washings. I feel good that I am not using a cloth on my sensitive skin that may have left over laundry detergent."

"These are exactly what I was dreaming for, a fresh towel every time I wash my face. They are thick, large, no pilling, gentle and most important clean. We spend tons of $$$ on skin care, while spreading bacteria on our face with used washcloths. Buy these and see the difference. They are strong enough to wipe down shower before tossing away."

"I find myself always trying to better my skincare routine but have always used the same crusty towels to dry my face after I wash it. I honestly hoped I wouldn't like these because it feels silly to buy something that just gets thrown in the garbage after one usage but I have already purchased a second box. I wouldn't say I noticed a difference in my skin but I do like knowing I am using something clean on my face. The towels are quite absorbent and I like using it to wash my face and saving it to get other used out of it before it goes in the trash, like wiping down my skin or mirror or dabbing any excess deodorant lol."