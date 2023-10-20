The 10 Best Sales to Shop This Weekend: Wayfair, Ulta, J.Crew Factory, Calpak, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You did it, bestie. You made it through yet another full week of all the lemons that life seems to love throwing, and now it's time for the weekend to start! OK, it's not technically the weekend yet, but it should still count — after all, there's a reason why we say "Fri-yay!" and not "Fri-nay." The possibilities for how you can spend your time recharging, rejuvenating, and giving yourself some much-needed TLC this weekend are truly endless. But if you love indulging in some retail therapy as much as we here at E! Insider Shop do, we can definitely help you out with that.
If you're looking to refresh your fall/winter wardrobe, head on over to Anthropologie, J. Crew Factory, and Urban Outfitters. If you're hoping to score some gorgeous new shoes for different occasions, check out Nordstrom Rack and Vince Camuto. Of course, in order to transform an outfit into an OOTD, you need the perfect bag and accessories; in this case, Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Outlet, and Calpak have you covered. But wait, there's more — for all the beauty gurus and interior designers out there, you can score 50% off haircare faves at Ulta Beauty and up to 50% off at Wayfair's Early Way Day event.
The Best Sales October 20-22, 2023
Anthropologie: Enjoy up to 30% off clothing and accessories at the Fall Haul event; plus, save up to 20% off essential beauty.
CALPAK: This weekend is your last chance to take up to 60% off sitewide on bags, luggage pieces, and more before CALPAK's anniversary sale ends.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 84% on bags, wallets, accessories, and more from the Coach Shine collection and 50% on the Disney x Coach collection.
J. Crew Factory: Take an extra 50% off clearance with code 50MORE; plus, save an extra 20% off orders $100+, 25% off $125+, and 30% off $200+ with code MORE4LESS.
Kate Spade Outlet: Shop up to 60% off everything and take an extra 30% select styles with code LETITGLOW.
Nordstrom Rack: Score some fresh kicks for the whole family while saving up to 60% off on must-haves from New Balance.
Ulta Beauty: Your wallet and hair will both thank you for grabbing hair care favorites at 50% off at the Gorgeous Hair Event.
Urban Outfitters: Celebrate the fall season in style with up to 50% off over 1000 items.
Vince Camuto: Take an extra 40% off sale styles; plus, save up to 60% off sale on all items ending in .99.
Wayfair: Way Day may not be until next week, but you can shop early deals now! Save up to 50% off on bestselling furniture for your living room, kitchen, office, and more.
If you're looking to shop some more major deals on bestselling styles, check out lululemon's We Made Too Much section, which includes a $68 tank for $29, $118 pants for $49, a $298 puffer for $169, and so much more.