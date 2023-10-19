Get a $68 Lululemon Tank for $29, $118 Pants for $49, $298 Puffer for $169, and More Can't-Miss Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one brand that always deliver on performance, comfort, and style, it's lululemon. No matter your preferred form of movement, from yoga, dance, and pilates to hiking, strength training, golf, tennis, and more, you can always rely on lululemon to take your fitness game to the next level. Of course, this same idea applies to your fashion and lounging game as well. Whether you're looking to elevate your wardrobe essentials or cozy up in your home on the weekend (while still looking cute enough to head into town for brunch), the answer is lululemon.
Now that the seasons are changing and the weather is definitely getting colder, it's the perfect time to revamp your closet and stock up on some new leggings, sports bras, jackets, and more. If you want to shop your favorite styles at unbeatable prices, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is the perfect online shop to head to. While you might be able to browse from the comfort of your device, don't linger too much, because these amazing finds are selling out fast. As of now, you can save 33% off the TikTok-loved Everywhere Belt Bag, 43% off the Wunder Puff Jacket, and even 50% off this sporty-chic cotton T-shirt.
What are you waiting for? The clock is ticking, so let's do some shopping before these gorgeous picks are gone faster than you can say, "lululemon."
The Best Lululemon Specials
lululemon Align™ Tank Top
Made with Nulu™ fabric, the Align™ Tank Top provides all the buttery softness and light support you need to effortlessly glide through your day. It includes a built-in shelf bra for added stability, along with pockets for optional, removable cups.
lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
The Define Cropped Jacket Nulu is the perfect top form-fitting, lightweight layer designed for those who are always on the move. It features a mesh back ventilation for added airflow, and the sleeves can be converted to protect your hands as the weather gets chillier.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
The cult-fave Everywhere Belt Bag, but make it fall- and winter-ready. The brown earth tone and fleece material is oh-so-aesthetic, and with multiple pockets and adjustable strap, it's as functional as it is cute.
lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
If you're looking for an elevated everyday essential, you'll love this Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt. Made of a soft blend of cotton, lyocell, and linen, this top is stretchy, quick-drying, and durable all at once.
lululemon Define Jacket Luon
lululemon's Define Jacket is a sporty fashion genre in it of itself, and we're in love with this particular rendition. The Define Jacket Luon will take you through your day, whether you're going on your afternoon hot girl walk, grabbing your favorite fall drink, or just want to make a tasteful fashion statement.
lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie
This signature Scuba Full-Zip Hoodie is a must-have for staying cozy as we enter the colder months of the year. It's made of naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric, ensuring your body temperature is never too cold or too hot, but juuust right.
lululemon V-Waist Mid-Rise Tennis Skirt
Tennis skirts have become as much a fashion staple as they are a workout staple over the past couple years, and this V-Waist Mid-Rise Tennis Skirt is perfect for both occasions. Made with quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool on the court, the skirt features a mid-rise front and high-rise back for a flattering silhouette.
lululemon All Aligned Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt
Whether you're going for an autumn hike or looking to up your fashion game without losing out on comfort, this Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt has you covered. Featuring a slim fit and cropped length, this shirt is a great basic closet essential that goes well with almost everything.
lululemon Align™ Super-High-Rise Short 6
Biker shorts have been all the rage for a while now, both in the gym community and in street style fashion. Made with lululemon's iconic, buttery-soft Nulu™ fabric, the Align™ Super-High-Rise Short beautifully hugs your silhouette without constricting your movement.
lululemon Fleece Reflective Running Ear Warmer
As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, it can be harder to motivate yourself to get out the door for your daily run. This Reflective Running Ear Warmer is designed to help you overcome these challenges, made with water-repellent tech fleece fabric and featuring a reflective print to help keep you visible during your runs.
lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Ribbed Bra Light Support, D/DD Cups
True to its name, the Like a Cloud Longline Ribbed Bra is designed to keep you feeling supported and comfortable during your exercise routines and daily activities. It's made of sweat-wicking, quick-drying fabric and includes molded foam cups that are lightweight and malleable.
lululemon Fast and Free Race Length Tank Top
Fly through your race and day with pure, unrestricted movement with this Fast and Free Race Length Tank Top that provides super lightweight coverage and an airy silhouette.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
It's always a good day when we find lululemon leggings in the We Made Too Much section, especially if they're from the Align™ collection. This High-Rise Pant delivers luxurious comfort and is shaped to hug every curve while staying right in place, allowing you to move freely without constantly fidgeting and adjusting.
lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Light Utilitech
From early morning strolls to long workdays and fun weekends, the City Sleek pants will have you feeling and looking your best. They're inspired by jeans and include a wide-leg, five-pocket design that are as sleek as they are comfortable.
lululemon Cotton French Terry + Swift T-Shirt
This Cotton French Terry + Swift T-Shirt is the embodiment of "sporty chic." It features a loose fit that falls perfectly around the waistband, along with a lightweight, smooth fabric overlay.
lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra Light Support, C/D Cup
For a sports bra to check all the boxes, it needs to be supportive yet not constricting, comfortable yet not unsecured, and fashionable (that last one is optional — but not really). The lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra proves that you can indeed have it all, delivering stable coverage for C/D cups in the front and a strappy, open back for freedom of movement.
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Regular
The lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant is a classic that's earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts and fashionistas alike. Not only are they buttery-soft and lightweight, they're also super cute and flattering on your silhouette (thank you, super-high-rise).
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
We're obsessed with this Wunder Puff Jacket that's giving "sporty-Barbie-hits-the-ski-slopes"-core. It's water-repellent and windproof, and includes responsibly sourced goose down that keeps you warm, period. The jacket is designed to provide a roomy fit so you can wear it over larger layers, but you can also tailor the shape with the cinchable waist and hem.
lululemon Women's Run for It All Neck Warmer
The cold will never bother you (anyway) this year with this sleek neck warmer that's made with brushed fleece fabric and includes strategically placed, laser-cut perforations over the nose and mouth areas. It's shaped for extra length in the front, allowing you to easily tuck it into your top attire to guard against cold drafts.
lululemon Short-Sleeve Polo Dress
Whether you're headed out for a round of gold, a tennis match, or a Sunday brunch with your besties, the Short-Sleeve Polo Dress is the perfect outfit for it all. The pique knit fabric is breathable, stretchy, and quick-drying, and the dress hugs your body for a gorgeous, preppy fit.
Looking to shop more amazing lululemon finds? Check out these 10 customer-loved lululemon sports bras for cup sizes from A to G.