The Best Barbie Halloween Costume Ideas: Everything You Need to Look Plastic and Fantastic

Halloween
Come on Barbie, let's go…get ready for Halloween! If you're a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, you're going to need the perfect pink fit. Since the premiere of the flick of the summer (or year? Possibly decade?) Barbie, our obsession with all things pink is real. And you can bet we'll 100% be dressing up as Barbie this Halloween. So, if you're looking to live your life in plastic like us this spooky season, we've got everything you need for a fantastic pink ensemble.

From the stereotypical blonde bombshell Barbie to social justice warrior Barbie, rollerblading Barbie, and even western Barbie, there are plenty of Barbies to pick from that best resonate with you. Below, we've rounded up the very best pieces to help you put together the most magical Barbie costume this Halloween. There might also be a little something in there for the Ken in your life who loves the straight out of the Mojo Dojo Casa House look. Now, who's ready to go shopping Barbies?!?

Stereotypical Barbie

Vintage Pink Gingham Dress

For this Barbie, think girly, think pink! A copycat ensemble like this is everything you need to represent stereotypical Barbie. Wear this on Halloween and it'll look like you've stepped right out of your Dreamhouse.

$35
$18
Amazon

Flower Shaped Necklace and Earrings

Pair your gingham dress with this matching flower necklace and earrings to look just like the Barbie from one of the first scenes of the movie.

$35
$24
Etsy

Coach Outlet Glitter Butterfly Compact Mirror

Barbie goes nowhere without her trusty compact mirror, and this sparking butterfly one from Coach Outlet is exactly what she would keep in her purse.

$20
Coach Outlet
Rollerblading Barbie

 

Malibu Skatewear Bodysuit

This look may be one of the most popular and recognizable Barbie costumes to wear this year. Throw on this '80s-inspired leotard to replicate the iconic rollerblading scene on Venice Beach.

$25
Amazon

High Waisted Buttery Soft PInk Biker Shorts

You can't forget the bright pink biker shorts underneath! We also recommend pairing it with a visor and neon yellow elbow and knee pads—the more neon, the better!

$14
Amazon

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate

It wouldn't be rollerblading Barbie without her classic neon yellow and pink skates! Now you can roll straight onto the dance floor with these bad boys.

$190
Amazon

Western Barbie

Coach Outlet Mini Klare Crossbody With Rivets

You're obviously going to need a place to carry all your Barbie essentials, and this Mini Klare crossbody with rivets from Coach Outlet's Shine collection will perfectly match your pink western Barbie vibe.

$378
$113
Coach Outlet

Ladyful Women's Sleeveless Denim Vest

Giddy up cowgirl Barbie! Mimic the iconic western look she wore alongside Ken with this pink vest that looks just like the one Margot Robbie wore herself on set.

$33
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Casual Denim Pants

Your western Barbie look wouldn't be complete without a pair of pink bell bottoms just like these.

$47
Amazon

Rteyno Women Cowboy Hat with Scarf

Add the finishing touch to your costume with this set that comes with a white cowboy hat and a pink neck scarf.

$8
Amazon

Original Barbie

Women's Vintage Barbie Swimsuit Costume

Pink may go with everything but believe it or not, the original Barbie that first hit the shelves in 1959 wore a black-and-white maillot. Dress up like the OG Barbie that also made a cameo in the opening scene of the movie with this one-piece swimsuit.

$80
Amazon

Joopin Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses

Add a pair of '50s-inspired cat eye sunglasses to complete your look. You can even wear these after Halloween to infuse your everyday style with some Barbie energy.

$18
$13
Amazon

MAC Lipstick Matte

There's no better classic red shade than MAC Cosmetic's Ruby Woo matte lipstick. We like to think this would have been OG Barbie's go-to lipstick.

$23
Ulta

Fight the Patriarchy Barbie

Lehauya Women's Jumpsuit Costume

Be the social justice warrior Barbie this Halloween with a group of your besties. Together, you can reclaim your Dreamhouse from Mojo Dojo Casa Ken in a fabulous pink jumpsuit.

$40
Amazon

SORVINO Trendy Square Sunglasses

Don't forget to add a chic pair of sunglasses. You know…so you can stay undercover from the Kens who discovered patriarchy before they find out your secret plan to take back Barbie Land!

$15
$13
Amazon

Weird Barbie

FANCYINN Women’s Cute Shift Dress

Let's be real, we all relate to Weird Barbie in some shape or form. She's different, she's always in the splits—how can you not love her? This dress is a great dupe for her crazy funky dress, just don't forget the spiked hair!

$50
$37
Amazon

sissycos Women's Sugar Skull Leggings

Trust us when we say Weird Barbie would love these colorful neon leggings. Pair it with your pink dress to emulate her mismatched look.

$20
Amazon

Kenergy Ken

Lisa Colly Men's Faux Fur Coat

Even though Ken tried to overtake Barbie Land, we at least got this awesome look out of it. Dress your Ken up with this iconic white fur coat that looks like it came straight out of the Mojo Dojo Casa House.

$80
Amazon

Elite Athletic Gear Tie Headband

Adding a simple accessory like this lightning headband will make his Kenergy outfit more recognizable.

$17
Amazon

SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses

You can't be patriarchal Ken without wearing douchey sunglasses indoors.

$24
$15
Amazon

