The Best Barbie Halloween Costume Ideas: Everything You Need to Look Plastic and Fantastic

Come on Barbie, let's go…get ready for Halloween! If you're a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, you're going to need the perfect pink fit. Since the premiere of the flick of the summer (or year? Possibly decade?) Barbie, our obsession with all things pink is real. And you can bet we'll 100% be dressing up as Barbie this Halloween. So, if you're looking to live your life in plastic like us this spooky season, we've got everything you need for a fantastic pink ensemble.

From the stereotypical blonde bombshell Barbie to social justice warrior Barbie, rollerblading Barbie, and even western Barbie, there are plenty of Barbies to pick from that best resonate with you. Below, we've rounded up the very best pieces to help you put together the most magical Barbie costume this Halloween. There might also be a little something in there for the Ken in your life who loves the straight out of the Mojo Dojo Casa House look. Now, who's ready to go shopping Barbies?!?