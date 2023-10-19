The Best Barbie Halloween Costume Ideas: Everything You Need to Look Plastic and Fantastic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Come on Barbie, let's go…get ready for Halloween! If you're a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, you're going to need the perfect pink fit. Since the premiere of the flick of the summer (or year? Possibly decade?) Barbie, our obsession with all things pink is real. And you can bet we'll 100% be dressing up as Barbie this Halloween. So, if you're looking to live your life in plastic like us this spooky season, we've got everything you need for a fantastic pink ensemble.
From the stereotypical blonde bombshell Barbie to social justice warrior Barbie, rollerblading Barbie, and even western Barbie, there are plenty of Barbies to pick from that best resonate with you. Below, we've rounded up the very best pieces to help you put together the most magical Barbie costume this Halloween. There might also be a little something in there for the Ken in your life who loves the straight out of the Mojo Dojo Casa House look. Now, who's ready to go shopping Barbies?!?
Stereotypical Barbie
Vintage Pink Gingham Dress
For this Barbie, think girly, think pink! A copycat ensemble like this is everything you need to represent stereotypical Barbie. Wear this on Halloween and it'll look like you've stepped right out of your Dreamhouse.
Flower Shaped Necklace and Earrings
Pair your gingham dress with this matching flower necklace and earrings to look just like the Barbie from one of the first scenes of the movie.
Coach Outlet Glitter Butterfly Compact Mirror
Barbie goes nowhere without her trusty compact mirror, and this sparking butterfly one from Coach Outlet is exactly what she would keep in her purse.
Rollerblading Barbie
Malibu Skatewear Bodysuit
This look may be one of the most popular and recognizable Barbie costumes to wear this year. Throw on this '80s-inspired leotard to replicate the iconic rollerblading scene on Venice Beach.
High Waisted Buttery Soft PInk Biker Shorts
You can't forget the bright pink biker shorts underneath! We also recommend pairing it with a visor and neon yellow elbow and knee pads—the more neon, the better!
Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate
It wouldn't be rollerblading Barbie without her classic neon yellow and pink skates! Now you can roll straight onto the dance floor with these bad boys.
Western Barbie
Coach Outlet Mini Klare Crossbody With Rivets
You're obviously going to need a place to carry all your Barbie essentials, and this Mini Klare crossbody with rivets from Coach Outlet's Shine collection will perfectly match your pink western Barbie vibe.
Ladyful Women's Sleeveless Denim Vest
Giddy up cowgirl Barbie! Mimic the iconic western look she wore alongside Ken with this pink vest that looks just like the one Margot Robbie wore herself on set.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Denim Pants
Your western Barbie look wouldn't be complete without a pair of pink bell bottoms just like these.
Rteyno Women Cowboy Hat with Scarf
Add the finishing touch to your costume with this set that comes with a white cowboy hat and a pink neck scarf.
Original Barbie
Women's Vintage Barbie Swimsuit Costume
Pink may go with everything but believe it or not, the original Barbie that first hit the shelves in 1959 wore a black-and-white maillot. Dress up like the OG Barbie that also made a cameo in the opening scene of the movie with this one-piece swimsuit.
Joopin Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses
Add a pair of '50s-inspired cat eye sunglasses to complete your look. You can even wear these after Halloween to infuse your everyday style with some Barbie energy.
MAC Lipstick Matte
There's no better classic red shade than MAC Cosmetic's Ruby Woo matte lipstick. We like to think this would have been OG Barbie's go-to lipstick.
Fight the Patriarchy Barbie
Lehauya Women's Jumpsuit Costume
Be the social justice warrior Barbie this Halloween with a group of your besties. Together, you can reclaim your Dreamhouse from Mojo Dojo Casa Ken in a fabulous pink jumpsuit.
SORVINO Trendy Square Sunglasses
Don't forget to add a chic pair of sunglasses. You know…so you can stay undercover from the Kens who discovered patriarchy before they find out your secret plan to take back Barbie Land!
Weird Barbie
FANCYINN Women’s Cute Shift Dress
Let's be real, we all relate to Weird Barbie in some shape or form. She's different, she's always in the splits—how can you not love her? This dress is a great dupe for her crazy funky dress, just don't forget the spiked hair!
sissycos Women's Sugar Skull Leggings
Trust us when we say Weird Barbie would love these colorful neon leggings. Pair it with your pink dress to emulate her mismatched look.
Kenergy Ken
Lisa Colly Men's Faux Fur Coat
Even though Ken tried to overtake Barbie Land, we at least got this awesome look out of it. Dress your Ken up with this iconic white fur coat that looks like it came straight out of the Mojo Dojo Casa House.
Elite Athletic Gear Tie Headband
Adding a simple accessory like this lightning headband will make his Kenergy outfit more recognizable.
SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses
You can't be patriarchal Ken without wearing douchey sunglasses indoors.
