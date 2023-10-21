This $7 Leave-In Conditioner Gives Me Better Results Than Luxury Haircare Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Over the past few years, one of my biggest concerns has been my hair. In college, stress of midterm papers and final exams, along with an admittedly lacking self-care routine and two separate bouts of bleaching, led to the beginning of my ongoing journey with hair loss and thinning. After graduating, I've spent hours upon hours combing the internet and scrolling through countless customer reviews in order to find the most effective products that would give long-term results and restore my healthy hair. From clarifying shampoos to gentle hair styling products, I've done a ton of self-experimenting and analysis on which items are worth their price and live up to their promises. Whether it's the TikTok-viral K18 hair mask or the cult-fave Ouai and Moroccanoil leave-in conditioners, in the words of Pitbull, "Been there, done that."
A few months ago, I was influenced by HairTok to try out this viral leave-in conditioner that supposedly delivered amazing results in just a few uses. I was beyond skeptical of its effectiveness, not only because it was less than $10, but also because most of the haircare products I came across would only show tangible results after months of consistent use. Nevertheless, I caved and added to cart, and I've never looked back since. Even after just one use, my hair was genuinely softer and stronger to the touch, and as an unexpected bonus, smelled great and was noticeably less frizzy. Months later, I'm still on my first bottle, and I've been seeing so many more baby hairs and growth — and it's not just me. With 33,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, this product has countless shoppers' stamp of approval. And did we mention it's currently only $7?
If you're still on the fence about this leave-in conditioner, keep reading to learn more about the product and read some of the rave reviews Amazon shoppers have left.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler
Formulated with ingredients like caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E, this leave-in conditioner helps detangle, smooth frizz, and give your hair the strength it needs to grow long and strong. According to the brand and different shopper reviews, this conditioner complements many hair types, from straight and fine to curly and thick. The product is also super easy to incorporate into your daily beauty routine — just spray onto wet or damp hair (from roots to ends), comb through, and leave in.
With over 33,500 5-star reviews on Amazon, this leave-in conditioner has earned a devoted following among a wide range of hair types and textures. Check out what some shoppers have said about this product below, and why it's been such a haircare gamechanger for them.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Reviews
"I have been using leave in conditioner for awhile now but this is honestly the best I've ever used. I have honestly been completely wowed by this stuff! It only takes a very little bit to condition your whole head of hair. For reference, I have past shoulder length extremely thick hair that use to take me a full handful of conditioner to do anything with. With this I just do a few squirts on my hair, rub it in, and it brushes through so easily. I have noticed a change in my hair as well. It's versatile in that it's a conditioner, seems to repair your hair to a point, controls frizz, and leaves my hair feeling soft. I would recommend this and have to anyone. It's a great value for the price and it lasts forever. I've had it for several months now and still have three quarters of the bottle."
"This is a great product for teaming, my fine, wiry hair! After losing my hair, three years ago, due to chemotherapy and radiation, I am having difficulty controlling and managing what's left of the chemo curls… This product has helped me to blow dry my hair without using a flat iron after… I have purchased the entire line of this product… I love it!"
"This is the best leave in conditioner! My daughters and myself have thick, wavy hair, and this product mixed with damp hair takes all of the tangles out, without hurting anyones scalp. It also has a pleasant scent and doesn't dry crunchy or greasy. It leaves hair silky and soft! The only thing to note, is that the spray bottle can get clogged by the dried product and when you go to spray it, it may squirt in different directions. I like to cover the nozzle with my hand and spray a few times directly in my palm, rub it together and swipe it through my hair. Definitely a must have!"
"To say this is Amazing is an understatement. I found the shampoo and conditioner that goes along with this in between the three my hair went from feeling like straw to feeling soft and silky. I don't lose nearly as much hair as I used to and my hair stays clean for days on end, I usually wash every other day. This is a must buy."
"i've been using this product since 2019 when i got a pixie cut and regretted it LOL. i've had significant hair growth after exclusively using this product and my hair is now down to my butt here in 2023. i love this stuff and i couldn't recommend it more to anyone looking to grow their hair and detangle all in one"
"I have curly hair that I wear straight. When I get out of the shower, I spend a good 5 to 10 minutes trying to brush my hair so I can blow it dry. I have used every imaginal detangler, on the market, and some have worked OK. This stuff works great. I was surprised because I wasn't expecting much but the first time I used it I immediately noticed how well it works. It's easy to apply, you just spray it on, and then brush right through it. whether you are young and your hair is just tingly because you're a kid or if you're old like me and you have curly hair, this stuff will work for you.'
"I've been using this for about 2 weeks and I love the way it makes my hair feel. It makes my hair feel soft within weighing it down. Oddly enough it has also helped with my oily scalp. I had to wash my hair every day or pull it back if I didn't wash it. It would get greasy especially around my face. This leave in conditioner has really helped with that, which was something I was not expecting. I can now go 2-3 days between washings and be able to leave my hair down and style it without looking like a greaseball!"
"I cannot use the language on here that I'd love to to describe how amazing it is. I have fine hair that has wave and tends to be on the frizz side. Post shower, I sprayed this on my hair and as it was almost dry, hit it again with some more. My hair loves this bc it moisturizes but never weighs it down. I end up with these pretty, soft waves and no frizz. I can even get some curl definition from it and not even use anything else, while air drying. My hair drinks up this product and it also smelled freaking amazing. I will fight someone for this product, it's that good."
