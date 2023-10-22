How Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Ended Up Arrested in Connection With His Mother's Killing

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

When relatives of Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown and Sergio Brown were unable to get ahold of either mother or son on Sept. 15, they called the cops.

The next day at around 2 p.m., Myrtle's body was found by a creek near the home she shared with Sergio in the Chicago suburb of Maywood, according to police, who said at the time that they were unable to locate her son. Cause of death was determined to be multiple injuries due to assault, the Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News, and her case was ruled a homicide.

"It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together," Myrtle's artist son Nick Brown wrote in a Sept. 17 Instagram post. "Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope."

The painter thanked his 73-year-old mother for being "strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny," and for supporting his craft. He added, "My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home."

Several weeks later, Sergio was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in connection with their mother's death.