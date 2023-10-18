Adele Reveals She's 3 Months Sober From Alcohol

Adele shared she hasn't picked up a drink in three months, joking that sobriety is "boring" during her Weekends with Adele show at her Las Vegas residency.

Adele is saying hello to new drinking habits.

The Grammy winner recently told fans at her Las Vegas residency show that she has cut alcohol out of her life over the past few months.

"I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago," Adele said during her Oct. 14 Weekends with Adele show, per The Daily Mail. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20. But I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine."

And although the "Hello" singer admitted that "it's boring" to be sober, she supported those in the audience who did have their glasses full, joking, "Enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous."

However, this isn't the first time Adele has been vocal about stepping away from alcohol. Following her 2021 divorce from Simon Konecki and the death of her dad Mark Evans from bowel cancer that same year, she opened up about going sans alcohol.

"That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself," Adele told Oprah Winfrey during her 2021 One Night Only special on CBS, "is just drinking water and being sober as anything."

But these days, even without a drink in hand, Adele is living life, as on top of her residency, she's enjoying personal milestones as her and Simon's son Angelo turns 11 on Oct. 19.

"We have got a busy week coming celebrating him," the 35-year-old said during her Las Vegas show, per the Daily Mail. "He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele—who is dating sports agent Rich Paul—gave a glimpse into how Angelo follows in his mom's footsteps.

"From a very young age he seems to have adopted the same point of view, which isn't quite as fun," she continued. "He is my son and, obviously, I adore him and he is like, ‘Can I do this and do that?'"

But that doesn't mean Adele will give in to every birthday request. "I am like, ‘That is very expensive. You are 11 shouldn't we be having a tea party still?' But you know 11-year-olds in 2023 are like going on 25!" she teased. "He is more savvy in every way than I am and I ever have been or ever will be. That is my week, so I guess my update next week will be, being a bullied mother probably!"

For a look back at Adele throughout the years, keep reading.

Jon Furniss/WireImage
2008

In one of her first red carpet appearances, the singer attended the Brit Awards in an all-black ensemble and classic makeup.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
2009

Fresh off the success of her debut album, the star attended the 2009 Grammys in a chic black ensemble. 

Ed Rode/Getty Images
2010

At the 2010 CMT Artists of the Year show, the Brit stuck with her tried and true black stockings and a dark dress, thus creating a signature style.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
2011

By the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Adele had ditched her red locks and went for a dramatic dark blonde bouffant.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
2012

Adele proved that all a girl needs to impress is an elegant black dress and the perfect red lip. 

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
2013

At the 2013 Golden Globes, the star continued to dress in modest, yet chic dresses and had her makeup done in a mod style, which was perfected by her and makeup artist Michael Ashton

Jason Merritt/WireImage
2013

Eventually, the artist began to introduce more color into her wardrobe but stuck with her favored empire silhouette at the 2013 Grammys. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016

For years, the artist sported long locks, but she went for a major change when she debuted a lob at the 2016 Grammys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2017

The singer had everyone green with envy when she showed up the 2017 Grammys in this beautiful gown.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
2017

Adele dazzled the crowds in more ways than one when she performed in this shimmering dress at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Instagram
2018

Not only can she rock an evening gown like no other, but sweatshirts look amazing on her too.

Instagram
2020

Although the artist has shown a preference towards more vintage styles, she went for the more unpredictable LBD to celebrate her 32nd birthday. 

Will Heath/NBC
2020

The pop star made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in Oct. 2020 while wearing a chic peplum blouse.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
2021

Adele and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, made their relationship Instagram official in Sept. 2021.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
2022

At the 2022 Brit Awards, she sparked engagement rumors after debuting a massive rock on that finger.

Francis Specker/CBS
2023

The singer won her 16th Grammy Award in 2023, this one for Best Pop Solo Performance.

