Adele Reveals She's 3 Months Sober From Alcohol

Adele is saying hello to new drinking habits.
The Grammy winner recently told fans at her Las Vegas residency show that she has cut alcohol out of her life over the past few months.
"I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago," Adele said during her Oct. 14 Weekends with Adele show, per The Daily Mail. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20. But I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine."
And although the "Hello" singer admitted that "it's boring" to be sober, she supported those in the audience who did have their glasses full, joking, "Enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous."
However, this isn't the first time Adele has been vocal about stepping away from alcohol. Following her 2021 divorce from Simon Konecki and the death of her dad Mark Evans from bowel cancer that same year, she opened up about going sans alcohol.
"That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself," Adele told Oprah Winfrey during her 2021 One Night Only special on CBS, "is just drinking water and being sober as anything."
But these days, even without a drink in hand, Adele is living life, as on top of her residency, she's enjoying personal milestones as her and Simon's son Angelo turns 11 on Oct. 19.
"We have got a busy week coming celebrating him," the 35-year-old said during her Las Vegas show, per the Daily Mail. "He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously."
Adele—who is dating sports agent Rich Paul—gave a glimpse into how Angelo follows in his mom's footsteps.
"From a very young age he seems to have adopted the same point of view, which isn't quite as fun," she continued. "He is my son and, obviously, I adore him and he is like, ‘Can I do this and do that?'"
But that doesn't mean Adele will give in to every birthday request. "I am like, ‘That is very expensive. You are 11 shouldn't we be having a tea party still?' But you know 11-year-olds in 2023 are like going on 25!" she teased. "He is more savvy in every way than I am and I ever have been or ever will be. That is my week, so I guess my update next week will be, being a bullied mother probably!"
