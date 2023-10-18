Who Is Nate Bargatze? All the Details on the Comedian Set to Host Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it's Nate Bargatze!
After all, the comedian will be making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live Oct. 28. Following in the footsteps of season 49 hosts Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny, he'll be joined by musical guest Foo Fighters, whose scheduled appearance on the NBC sketch show earlier this year was canceled due to the Writers Guild of America strike.
"It's beyond," Nate said in an Instagram video Oct. 17 while sharing the news with fans. "It's truly insane. I cannot believe it."
Though the 44-year-old admitted that he did "have to move some dates" from his ongoing Be Funny Tour for the prestigious gig, he's nonetheless "very excited" to take the stage at Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
As he noted, "Yeah, it's pretty wild!"
With two decades of experience under his belt, the Tennessee native may not be a household name just yet, but he's already got a string of stand-up specials under his belt. In fact, his joke about wife Laura Baines being the "man of the house," taken from his 2023 special Hello World, have often been used as a backing track in TikTok videos about women DIY-ing and fixing up their own homes.
Video game fans may also recognize Nate's soft-spoken voice in the 2022 Portal spinoff game Aperture Desk Job.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Grammy-nominated comic.
Who is Nate Bargatze?
Nate is a stand-up comic from Nashville, Tenn. He got his start performing in Chicago and New York City, before appearing on late-night shows like Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When he's not performing "clean and relatable comedy for all age groups" on the road, he can be found hosting his weekly podcast Nateland, according to his website.
Where can I watch Nate Bargatze's comedy specials?
Nate has four specials available online. He has a half-hour set on Netflix's The Standups, and 2019's The Tennessee Kid and 2021's The Greatest Average American—which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album—can also be streamed on the platform. His latest hull-hour special Hello World is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Is Nate Bargatze married?
The comedian has been married to wife Laura Baines since 2005. The two share 11-year-old daughter Harper.
"Happy 17th Anniversary to my wife Laura!" he wrote in an October 2022 Facebook post. "I love our little family and thanks for going along with all the crazy that goes on. When we met before I started comedy neither of us could ever imagine where this had lead us. But you have been along for the ride the whole time! I love you very much!"
What was Nate Bargatze's job before comedy?
In his younger years, Nate was a waiter at Applebee's, where he worked with his now-wife. He also had a short stint as a meter reader for a water company, according to a 2022 Variety profile, before taking up stand-up comedy and hanbding out fliers for New York City's Boston Comedy Club in exchange for stage time.
"I figured I can make $20,000 a year doing stand-up," he recalled to the outlet of his early days in comedy. "If I can make what I'm making at Applebee's…why not?"
Where can I watch Nate Bargatze's SNL episode?
His episode will air live coast-to-coast Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
