Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Step Out for Mother-Daughter Dinner in NYC Amid Book Revelations

This time, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith pulled up to the dinner table.
The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they were photographed leaving a cozy dinner for two at Il Mulino restaurant in New York City Oct. 17. For their evening in Soho, the Red Table Talk host donned a beige velour track suit under a black jacket, accessorizing with black sunglasses and a sparkly crossbody purse, while the "Meet Me At Our Spot" singer kept it cool but casual in black trousers and a graphic tee, finishing the look with a black trench coat.
The outing occurred on the same day that Jada's memoir Worthy was released, in which she reveals that she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years. Since 2016 the two have lived separate lives, including in 2022 when Will slapped Oscars host Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made about Jada, with the Men in Black actor referring to her as "my wife." The admission came as a shock to many, as the couple have been adamant in their denials of breakup rumors over the years.
But despite the intimate details revealed about their family life, Jada said her daughter, 22, was one of her memoir's biggest supporters.
"Willow has read [it]," she told InStyle in an interview published Oct. 17. "She read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it. She couldn't wait, she's like, 'Mom, I'm taking this copy. I got to finish my read.' She was super excited about it."
But when it came to her two sons—she and Will also share Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino—she added, "I just told them what was in it. They'll read it eventually."
The news of her and Will's estrangement is only one of many revelations and personal stories the 52-year-old details in Worthy.
