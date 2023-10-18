Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Step Out for Mother-Daughter Dinner in NYC Amid Book Revelations

But despite the intimate details revealed about their family life, Jada said her daughter, 22, was one of her memoir's biggest supporters.

"Willow has read [it]," she told InStyle in an interview published Oct. 17. "She read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it. She couldn't wait, she's like, 'Mom, I'm taking this copy. I got to finish my read.' She was super excited about it."

But when it came to her two sons—she and Will also share Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino—she added, "I just told them what was in it. They'll read it eventually."