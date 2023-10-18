Watch : Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Are Dating

Grant Hughes doesn't want Sophia Bush to be anything other than happy.

Shortly after multiple outlets reported that the One Tree Hill alum is dating former USWNT soccer player Ashlyn Harris following her split from Grant, the entrepreneur is reacting to her new chapter.

"Grant will always want the best for Sophia," his rep told Page Six Oct. 18, "and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled."

The friendly sentiment from the Chicago PD alum's ex comes two months after Sophia had filed for divorce from Grant to end their 13-month marriage. In his response to the filing, the Oklahoma native noted their date of separation as June 27, per the document obtained by E! News and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

As for Ashlyn, her new chapter comes after she filed to legally end her marriage to fellow soccer star Ali Krieger—with whom she shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months—in late September after nearly four years of marriage.